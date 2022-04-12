× Digital News Videos Homepage Africa Nutrition & Wellness Real Estate Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Homepage
Africa
Nutrition & Wellness
Real Estate
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Boris Johnson fined, becomes first PM to be sanctioned for breaking law

WORLD
By Winfrey Owino | Apr 12th 2022 | 2 min read
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. [Reuters]

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak have been fined by the police for attending a birthday party thrown for him during a Covid-19 lockdown, BBC reports.

Johnson confirmed he had paid the fine for going to the hour-long gathering in the Cabinet Room on June 19, 2020, as his wife, Carrie Johnson, confirmed she had paid a fine relating to the same event.

The Prime Minister, UK's first serving prime minister to be sanctioned for breaking the law, apologised but said he would not resign over the incident.

"I accept in all sincerity that people had the right to expect better," he said in an interview, at his Chequers country retreat.

Then went on "[But] now I feel an even greater sense of obligation to deliver on the priorities of the British people."

KEEP READING

BBC reports that the fines come as part of a Metropolitan Police investigation into illegal parties that broke Covid rules in Downing Street.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, Scotland's First Minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon, and Wales' Labour First Minister Mark Drakeford are among those calling for both the PM and the chancellor to resign.

And all the main opposition parties in Westminster have demanded Parliament be recalled from its Easter break.

The Metropolitan Police is looking into 12 alleged law-breaking gatherings across Whitehall.So far, more than 50 fines have been handed out, with more expected.

Speaking to reporters, the PM claimed the event he was fined for was "a brief gathering" that lasted "less than 10 minutes".

He added: "In all frankness, at that time it did not occur to me that this might have been a breach of the rules.

"But, of course, the police have found otherwise and I fully respect the outcome of their investigation."

Mr Johnson also said he understood the anger the public might feel that he "fell short when it came to observing the rules that the government I lead had introduced to protect the public".

But asked if he would resign, he replied: "I want to be able to get on and deliver the mandate that I have [and] also to tackle the problems the country must face right now, and to make sure that we get on with delivering for the people of this country.

"That is my priority."

A spokesperson for Mr Sunak said he had not been told which event the fines were linked to.

 

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Teacher dies by suicide, his son also found dead
A primary school teacher is suspected to have committed suicide after killing his five-year-old son in Kothidha location.
Drama in parliament after Fatuma Gedi calls DP Ruto a ‘land grabber’
Drama at the National Assembly after Wajir Woman Representative Fatuma Gedi accused the Deputy President of land grabbing.

MOST READ

Most preferred schools by 2021 KCPE candidates, Magoha
Most preferred schools by 2021 KCPE candidates, Magoha

EDUCATION

By Winfrey Owino

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Putin says peace talks with Ukraine at dead end, goads the West

By Reuters | 1 hour ago

Putin says peace talks with Ukraine at dead end, goads the West
Sri Lanka unilaterally suspends external debt payments

By Reuters | 9 hours ago

Sri Lanka unilaterally suspends external debt payments
U.S. aircraft carrier deploys off Korean peninsula amid tensions with North

By Reuters | 12 hours ago

U.S. aircraft carrier deploys off Korean peninsula amid tensions with North
Ukraine braces for new Russian offensive as Moscow dismisses rape allegations

By Reuters | 12 hours ago

Ukraine braces for new Russian offensive as Moscow dismisses rape allegations

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC