× Digital News Videos Homepage Africa Nutrition & Wellness Real Estate Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Homepage
Africa
Nutrition & Wellness
Real Estate
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Will Smith banned from attending Oscars for 10 years after slap

WORLD
By Reuters | Apr 8th 2022 | 2 min read
Will Smith (R) hits Chris Rock as Rock spoke on stage during the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US. [Reuters]

Hollywood's film academy on Friday said its board of governors banned Will Smith from any of its events, including the Oscars, for 10 years after the best actor winner slapped presenter Chris Rock on stage at the Academy Awards ceremony.

"The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year," Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences President David Rubin and Chief Executive Dawn Hudson said in a statement.

"However, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage."

In a statement, Smith said, "I accept and respect the Academy’s decision."The actor had resigned from the academy on April 1 and has issued statements apologizing to Rock, the Oscars producers, nominees and viewers. read more

At the March 27 televised ceremony, Smith strode up to the stage after comedian Rock made a joke about the appearance of the actor's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, then smacked Rock across the face.

KEEP READING

Less than an hour later, Smith gave a tearful speech on stage as he accepted the best actor award for his role in "King Richard." After the ceremony, he was seen dancing at Vanity Fair's annual post-Oscars party.

Rock's joke about Pinkett Smith made a reference to the 1997 film "G.I. Jane" in which actress Demi Moore shaved her head. It was unclear whether Rock was aware that she has a condition that causes hair loss.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Storm as NCIC releases list of hate speech words
Words in the list include ‘Madoadoa’, ‘Chunga Kura’, ‘Mende’, ‘Watu wa kurusha mawe’, ‘Watajua hawajui’, ‘wabara waende’, ‘Wakuja’, and ‘Operation linda Kura’.
Gold Worth of Billions Smuggled Out of Africa
Gold Worth of Billions Smuggled Out of Africa

MOST READ

Nandi Hills MP aspirant Wesley Kogo dies in road accident
Nandi Hills MP aspirant Wesley Kogo dies in road accident

NAIROBI

By Betty Njeru and Pkemoi Ng'enoh

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Macron regrets entering France's presidential race late as Le Pen cuts lead

By Reuters | 11 hours ago

Macron regrets entering France's presidential race late as Le Pen cuts lead
Putin out to change the balance of power in Europe, Poland says

By Mwangi Maina | 14 hours ago

Putin out to change the balance of power in Europe, Poland says
Burkina Faso's ex-president Compaore handed life sentence in absentia over Sankara murder

By Reuters | 14 hours ago

Burkina Faso's ex-president Compaore handed life sentence in absentia over Sankara murder
Senate confirms Jackson as first Black woman on U.S. Supreme Court

By Reuters | 1 day ago

Senate confirms Jackson as first Black woman on U.S. Supreme Court

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC