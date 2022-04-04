× Digital News Videos Homepage Africa Nutrition & Wellness Real Estate Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Homepage
Africa
Nutrition & Wellness
Real Estate
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Tesla CEO Elon Musk takes 9% stake in Twitter to become top shareholder

WORLD
By Reuters | Apr 4th 2022 | 3 min read
Tesla chief executive Elon Musk [Courtesy]

Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) top boss Elon Musk revealed a 9.2% stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR.N), worth nearly $3 billion, making him the micro-blogging site's largest shareholder and triggering a more than 25% rise in the company's shares.

Musk's move comes close on the heels of his tweet that he was giving a "serious thought" to building a new social media platform, while questioning Twitter's commitment to free speech.

A prolific Twitter user, Musk has over 80 million followers since joining the site in 2009 and has used the platform to make several announcements, including teasing a go-private deal for Tesla that landed him in regulatory crosshairs.

Of late, however, the world's richest person has been critical of the social media platform and its policies, and recently ran a Twitter poll asking users if they believed the platform adheres to the principle of free speech, to which over 70% voted "no".

Twitter's recent quarterly results and lower-than-expected user additions have raised questions about its growth prospects, even as it pursues big projects such as audio chat rooms and newsletters to end long-running stagnation.

KEEP READING

"It does send a message to Twitter ... having a meaningful stake in the company will keep them on their toes, because that passive stake could very quickly become an active stake," said Thomas Hayes, managing member at Great Hill Capital LLC.

Musk - who, according to Forbes, has a net worth of about $300 billion - has been selling his stake in Tesla since November, when he said he would offload 10% of his holding in the electric-car maker. He has already sold $16.4 billion worth of shares since then.

A regulatory filing on Monday showed that Musk owns 73.5 million Twitter shares, which are held by the Elon Musk Revocable Trust, of which he is the sole trustee. Vanguard is Twitter's second-biggest shareholder, with an 8.79% stake, according to Refinitiv data.

"Musk's actual investment is a very small percentage of his wealth and an all-out buyout should not be ruled out," CFRA Research analyst Angelo Zino wrote in a client note.

Musk has previously made early-stage investments in companies, including online payment processor Stripe Inc and artificial intelligence firm Vicarious, but his latest investment would be the first of its kind.

He is also the founder and chief executive officer of SpaceX, and leads brain-chip startup Neuralink and infrastructure firm The Boring Company.

Twitter was the target of activist investor Elliott Management Corp in 2020, when the hedge fund argued its then-boss and co-founder, Jack Dorsey, was paying too little attention to Twitter while also running Square.

Dorsey, who owns a more than 2% stake in Twitter, stepped down as CEO and chairman in November last year, handing over the reins to company veteran Parag Agrawal.

Agrawal reportedly went on a paternal leave for a few weeks in February.

Meanwhile, Musk and Dorsey have found some common ground in dismissing the so-called Web3, a vague term for a utopian version of the internet that is decentralized. 

Twitter shares, which had fallen 38% in the past 12 months through Friday close, were trading at $47.19. The company added as much as $8.38 billion to its market capitalization, which now stands at $39.3 billion.

Twitter did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

African cult that believed bullets would turn to water
Minority religious groupings that defied colonial rule in Kenya were branded as primitive sects.
Gold Worth of Billions Smuggled Out of Africa
Gold Worth of Billions Smuggled Out of Africa

MOST READ

Why it could cost upwards of Sh10 million to replace damaged helicopter windscreen
Why it could cost upwards of Sh10 million to replace damaged helicopter windscreen

NATIONAL

By Edward Kosut

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Ukraine war: What you need to know

By Reuters | 8 hours ago

Ukraine war: What you need to know
Ukraine accuses Russia of war crimes after bodies found bound, shot

By Reuters | 8 hours ago

Ukraine accuses Russia of war crimes after bodies found bound, shot
Ukraine's Zelenskiy appeals for support in Grammy video appearance

By Reuters | 11 hours ago

Ukraine's Zelenskiy appeals for support in Grammy video appearance
Sarah Palin announces run for U.S. House seat from Alaska

By Reuters | 2 days ago

Sarah Palin announces run for U.S. House seat from Alaska

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC