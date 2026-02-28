PHOTOS: From Bomas of Kenya to Bomas International Convention Complex

Audio By Vocalize

A look at the old vs the new Bomas

The Bomas of Kenya have stood for decades as a symbol of the country’s cultural diversity, a place where traditional dancers perform, and visitors learn about Kenya’s ethnic communities.

Soon, however, it could be transformed into a modern commercial complex of concrete, glass structures, and shopping arcades.

With a price tag that has ballooned from Sh31.7 billion to a staggering Sh45.1 billion, the Bomas International Convention Complex (BICC) is being presented to the public as President William Ruto’s transformative legacy project.

Currently, Bomas of Kenya is implementing both phase one and two of BICC concurrently, which involves the development of supporting infrastructure, which includes two 5-star hotels, one 4-star hotel, and a modern shopping mall on 18 acres of land on a lease basis.

The procurement to source a potential investor was initiated in June 2025.

Sources within the Presidency said two potential investors were identified for the development of one 5-star Hotel, one 4-star Hotel and a shopping mall and are currently on the ground.

President William Ruto on Friday inspected the progress of the ongoing construction works.

Photos by PCS