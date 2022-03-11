× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Putin says Russia to use Middle East volunteer fighters against Ukraine

WORLD
By Reuters | Mar 11th 2022 | 3 min read

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with government members via a video link in Moscow, Russia March 10, 2022. [Reuters]

Russian President Vladimir Putin gave the green light on Friday for up to 16,000 volunteers from the Middle East to be deployed alongside Russian-backed rebels to fight in Ukraine, doubling down an invasion that the West says has been losing momentum.

The move, just over two weeks since Putin ordered the invasion, allows Russia to deploy battle-hardened mercenaries from conflicts such as Syria without risking additional Russian military casualties. 

At a meeting of Russia's Security Council, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said there were 16,000 volunteers in the Middle East who were ready to come to fight alongside Russian-backed forces in the breakaway Donbass region of eastern Ukraine.

"If you see that there are these people who want of their own accord, not for money, to come to help the people living in Donbass, then we need to give them what they want and help them get to the conflict zone," Putin said from the Kremlin.

KEEP READING

Shoigu also proposed that Western-made Javelin and Stinger missiles that were captured by the Russian army in Ukraine should be handed over to Donbass forces, along with other weaponry such as man-portable air-defence systems, known as MANPADS, and anti-tank rocket complexes.

"As to the delivery of arms, especially Western-made ones which have fallen into the hands of the Russian army - of course, I support the possibility of giving these to the military units of the Lugansk and Donetsk people's republics," Putin said.

"Please do this," he told Shoigu. The exchange was shown on Russian state television.

Putin says the "special military operation" in Ukraine is essential to ensure Russia's security after the United States expanded NATO up to its borders and supported pro-Western leaders in Kyiv.

Ukraine says it is fighting for its existence while the United States and its European and Asian allies have condemned the Russian invasion. China has called for calm.

Shoigu said the operation was all going to plan before requesting Putin's approval for the use of fighters from the Middle East.

U.S. intelligence chiefs told lawmakers on Thursday that Russia had been surprised by the strength of Ukrainian resistance, which had deprived the Kremlin of a quick victory it thought would have prevented the United States and NATO from providing meaningful military aid. 

That was causing concern in Beijing, Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns said.

"I do believe that the Chinese leadership, President Xi (Jinping) in particular, is unsettled," Burns said. "By what he's seen, partly because his own intelligence doesn't appear to have told him what was going to happen."

Shoigu said Western arms were flowing into Ukraine in an "absolutely uncontrolled" way and that the Russian military planned to strengthen its Western border after what he said was a build-up of Western military units on Russia's border.

"The general staff is working on, and has almost finished, a plan to strengthen our Western borders, including, naturally, with new modern complexes," Shoigu said.

Putin said the question of how to react to moves by NATO countries need a separate discussion.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Raila reaps big in Meru as ex-rivals Kiraitu, Munya reunite under Azimio
Both Kiraitu and Munya who had fallen out politically pledged to lead the Raila campaign to ensure he wins the region's votes.
Mukuru kwa Njenga residents still out in the cold months after evictions
Their homes were demolished in Mukuru kwa Njenga slum to pave way for the construction of Catherine Ndereba Road.

MOST READ

Why parties are signing pacts with Jubilee not ODM under Azimio
Why parties are signing pacts with Jubilee not ODM under Azimio

POLITICS

By Josphat Thiong'o

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Ramaphosa says SA has been asked to mediate Russia-Ukraine conflict

By Reuters | 34 minutes ago

Ramaphosa says SA has been asked to mediate Russia-Ukraine conflict
S.African President Ramaphosa appoints new chief justice

By Reuters | 6 hours ago

S.African President Ramaphosa appoints new chief justice
Gunmen kill 19 soldiers in attack on Nigerian deputy governor's convoy

By Reuters | 7 hours ago

Gunmen kill 19 soldiers in attack on Nigerian deputy governor's convoy
How Xi Jinping's economic thought reshapes China

By Xinhua | 21 hours ago

How Xi Jinping's economic thought reshapes China

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC