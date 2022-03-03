× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Somali capital opens first horse riding stable in decades

AFRICA
By Reuters | Mar 3rd 2022 | 2 min read

Somali students Abshir Caraye and Sayid Ahmed from the Yahya Fardoole horse training centre participate in horse racing as part of their training at their stable outside the main stadium in Mogadishu, Somalia February 17, 2022. [Reuters]

On a tree-lined, unpaved road in Somalia's capital, people duck out of their homes to stare in awe at an unusual sight: two young men atop white horses, racing neck and neck, in training for what would be the city's first horse races in decades.

Slowly improving security has fuelled demand for sports and leisure activities – and horse-riding has proved a hit.

Watching the training, mother of five Abshira Mohamed said she was happy to see an activity that inspired young people and entertained parents like her.

Yahye Isse, 29, established his stable to offer riding lessons to the public and eventually host competitions in Mogadishu between riders from the city and from the country's semi-autonomous regions.

KEEP READING

The capital is still frequently hit by deadly suicide bombings by the al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab, which aims to topple the central government. The stable is a bet that instability will not worsen, said Isse.

"Horse races are meant for peaceful areas, not war zones," said Isse. "Children and the elderly love to see horses, they have a beauty that attracts people."

Yahye Isse, 29, owner of the Yahya Fardoole horse training centre, attends to a horse at his training stable outside the main stadium in Mogadishu, Somalia February 17, 2022. [Reuters]

During the era of military dictator Siad Barre, who was toppled in 1991, only police were taught horseback riding.

But the new stable, which operates out of the Mogadishu stadium and is home to 14 horses, has attracted dozens of young Somalis who have signed up for lessons and dream of racing in international competitions one day.

More than 30 students have completed a six-month riding course at his stable, and Isse has eight full-time students currently enrolled, each paying $100 per month.

Isse and his three fellow trainers do not earn a salary, he said, and he funds his school through his car hiring and land leasing business.

He said he hoped the government would provide support to grow the stable and develop the sport further in the country.

;
