British journalist reporting in 6 languages stirs conversation in Kenya

A video of a multi-lingual journalist reporting live from Ukraine in six different languages has gone viral on social media platforms across the world.

The journalist, Philip Crowther, posted the video on his Twitter account reporting in English, Luxembourgish, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German to six different news outlets.

"Six-language coverage from #Kyiv with The Associated Press GMS," Crowther captioned the video on Monday.

The video has since garnered over nine million views, 80,000 likes, and thousands of retweets.

"He even does the accents!... - impressive," said American reporter and comic novel writer, Grace Randolph.

"Wow. This is just superb," Australian journalist, Peter Stefanovic, weighed in.

The journalist's skills have formed a discussion among a section of Kenyans who believe the average Kenyan can speak two or three languages.

Renowned business editor now Communications Director at Central Bank of Kenya Wallace Kantai says Kenyans ought to be proud of themselves for being able to converse in more languages that are often linguistically unrelated.

"We do not speak ‘local dialects’. We speak fully-fledged languages. The number of native speakers of Gikuyu, or Kikamba, or Dholuo, or Ekegusii, are roughly the same number of native speakers of Danish, or Croatian, or Finnish.

"Kiswahili is understood and spoken by more people than all European languages except English, Spanish and German. We must respect ourselves, our cultures and our abilities," he says.

Some Kenyans welcomed Kantai's sentiments arguing that some languages were often portrayed as more superior than others.

"If you can speak English, Spanish, French, Dutch, Russian, Mandarin, that's when you'll receive that recognition. However, if you speak languages like Kikuyu, Luo, Luhya, Embu, Kamba, nobody will praise you," a netizen weighed in.

Philip Crowther's biography

Crowther prides himself as a reporter who covers US diplomacy, foreign policy, politics, and current affairs. He reports from around the world on breaking news stories.

The polyglot was the president of the White House Foreign Press Group during the Trump transition and is a current member of the White House Correspondents' Association.

"He has a hard-pass access to the White House, having covered both the Obama and Trump administrations," reads an excerpt from his profile.

The journalist has covered Democratic Party debates, Presidential debates, and Trump rallies across the United States of America.

He has reported for several news outlets including Voice of America, Newsy, Euronews, CGTN, TRT World, Arise News, and EWTN.

