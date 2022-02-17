DP Ruto deploys Ababu Namwamba to calm Kenya-DRC tension after ‘no cow’ remark

Head of Internal Relations in Ruto’s presidential secretariat Ababu Namwamba and DRC’s Head of Mission to Nairobi Madam Malenga Omoy Charlotte. [Courtesy]

Deputy President William Ruto has deployed former Chief Administrative Secretary Foreign Affairs Ababu Namwamba to calm tensions between Kenya and DRC after his ‘no cow’ remark.

Namwamba who is the current head of internal relations in Ruto’s presidential secretariat with DRC’s Head of Mission to Nairobi Madam Malenga Omoy Charlotte after he paid her a courtesy call.

Namwamba was in the company of Ruto’s campaign head of communications Hussein Mohamed alongside the legal advisor in the Office of the Deputy President, Korir Simg'oei.

He said it is worth noting that cordial sister countries always leave room for engagement through formal diplomatic channels in the face of any issues.

"Met and held cordial talks with Madam Malenga Omoy Charlotte on behalf of His Excellency WilliamsRuto, Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya. Kenya and DRC enjoy warm bilateral ties steeped in history, which will be advanced even further by a progressive Ruto administration," Namwamba said.

“DRC Head of Missions Madam Malenga Omoy Charlotte has assured that our bilateral relations remain intact and that the existing formal diplomatic channels of communication take precedence,” Hussein Mohamed posted on his Twitter page.

The move comes a day after Ruto’s secretariat sent out a press dispatch clarifying the remarks made by the UDA presidential candidate during a meeting with Dairy farmers.

In a viral video, Ruto is heard making reference that DRC has a population that runs to millions yet they do not own even a single cow.

“…3 billion litres. They have an estimated population of 90 million people with no single cow. In DRC, these people who sing… I don’t know they (sic) they are called Kanda Bongo man….” He said in Swahili tickling ribs in the process.

These remarks sparked social media outrage with multiple quarters demanding an apology.

Kenya’s Embassy in Kinshasa said Ruto’s remarks had triggered uproar in the country.

Kenya’s Ambassador to Kinshasa George Masafu said the consulate had informed Kenya’s Foreign Affairs ministry about the Congolese people’s reactions to Ruto’s utterances.

But Ruto in his defence said his remarks were "informal" aimed at emphasizing the size of market opportunity to the local residents.

“My speech was informal, and my use of certain effects was purely to underscore the magnitude of the opportunity and the urgency of the moment to a local audience. It was not intended to be disrespectful in any way,” read part of the statement.

Ruto said he regretted any misunderstanding that may have arisen on the account of the said remarks.

"I take this opportunity to assure the government and people of the DRC of my profound admiration and high regard," said Ruto.

The Standard has established that DR Congo has fairly a high number of livestock, contrary to DP William Ruto’s allegations.

A Demand Analysis Report on DRC published by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) shows that the country has at least 750,000 well-taken care cattle. The animals are mostly found in the eastern part of DRC.

Share this story