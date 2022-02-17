× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

France to begin Mali military withdrawal, prepare new plan to fight Islamists

WORLD
By Reuters | February 17th 2022

French soldiers from the new Takuba force are pictured during a briefing at their headquarter in Gao, Mali August 20, 2021. [Reuters]


France and its European partners fighting Islamist militants in Mali will start their military withdrawal from the country and will put together by June a plan on how they will continue their operations in the region, a joint statement said on Thursday.

Relations between Paris and Bamako have deteriorated since the military junta went back on an agreement to organise an election in February and proposed holding power until 2025.

It has also deployed Russian private military contractors, which some European countries have said is incompatible with their mission.

"Due to multiple obstructions by the Malian transitional authorities, Canada and the European States operating alongside Operation Barkhane and within the Task Force Takuba deem that the political, operational and legal conditions are no longer met to effectively continue their current military engagement in the fight against terrorism in Mali," the statement said.

KEEP READING

Successive coups in Mali, Chad and Burkina Faso - all ex-French colonies - have weakened France's West African alliances, emboldened jihadists who control large swathes of territory and opened the door for Russia to fill the vacuum.

Diplomats warn that spiralling violence could give fresh impetus to migration from West Africa to Europe.

It also threatens international mining operations and stability in strategic French partners such as Ivory Coast and Senegal.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Niger had agreed to host European forces fighting Islamist militants.

Thursday's statement was issued by countries operating with France's Barkhane counter-terrorism force and the Takuba mission, which includes some 14 European nations.

They "have thereof decided to commence the coordinated withdrawal of their respective military resources dedicated to these operations from Malian territory".

France has had troops in Mali since 2013 when it intervened to drive back Islamist militants who were advancing on the capital.

The Islamists have since regrouped and are waging an increasingly bloody insurgency across the region.

French military sources said a drawdown from Mali would take several months and give time to refine security plans for the rest of the Sahel region.

"At the request of their African partners, and based on discussions on future modalities of joint action, they agreed nonetheless to continue their joint action against terrorism in the Sahel region, including in Niger and in the Gulf of Guinea, and have begun political and military consultations with them with the aim to set out the terms for this shared action by June 2022," the statement said.

A key question still to be answered will be the future of the 14,000-strong U.N. peacekeeping mission (MINUSMA) and the European Union's EUTM (European Union Training Mission) and EUCAP missions.

Their fates are in doubt given French forces provide medical, aerial and emergency reinforcement support.

Describing MINSUMA as essential, the statement did not call on countries involved in those missions to withdraw.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Luring passengers using fake travellers is illegal - police
At the oldest bus park in the city, all kinds of tricks are used to convince passengers to board buses.
Julius Malema: A tongue slip or hate speech?
Malema is accused of propagating hate speech, for publicly singing a local struggle song Dubul' ibhunu loosely translated to “Kill the Boer."

MOST READ

No cow in Congo? Number of cattle in DRC revealed amid Ruto’s claim
No cow in Congo? Number of cattle in DRC revealed amid Ruto’s claim

AFRICA

By Brian Okoth

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Julius Malema: A tongue slip or hate speech?

By Betty Njeru | 2 hours ago

Julius Malema: A tongue slip or hate speech?
Anger over woman found chained in Chinese village

By Reuters | 2 hours ago

Anger over woman found chained in Chinese village
Burkina Faso coup leader Damiba sworn in as president

By Reuters | 3 hours ago

Burkina Faso coup leader Damiba sworn in as president
Ukraine rebels accuse government forces of attacks

By Reuters | 3 hours ago

Ukraine rebels accuse government forces of attacks

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC