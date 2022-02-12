× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Nigeria's Oando says it did not import substandard gasoline

AFRICA
By Reuters | February 12th 2022

Oando said it supplied petrol which met Nigeria's import specification. [Courtesy]

Nigeria's Oando did not import poor quality petrol into the country, it said on Friday, in response to allegations by the state oil firm that it, along with three other firms, had supplied unusable methanol-blended fuel.

The West African country faces fuel shortages after gasoline was delivered with too high a content of methanol, which is a regular additive to gasoline in small amounts. Nigeria depends almost entirely on imports to meet its domestic gasoline needs.

Oando, with dual listing in Johannesburg said it supplied petrol which met Nigeria's import specification.

"Following media reports listing Oando as one of four importers that supplied methanol-blended premium motor spirits (PMS) into the country, we hereby state that Oando did not import and supply PMS that was adulterated or substandard," it said.

KEEP READING

On Thursday, state oil firm NNPC Chief Executive Mele Kyari said the presence of high methanol quantities was detected in four cargoes in late January that originated from Litasco's terminal in Antwerp, Belgium. Litasco is the Swiss trading arm of Russia's Lukoil.

Kyari said the gasoline was imported by four companies - MRS Oil Nigeria, the Emadeb/Hyde/AY Maikifi/Brittania-U consortium, Oando and NNPC subsidiary Duke Oil.

Oando said that it was committed to working with the NNPC and the industry to identify the cause of the contamination.

Nigerian lawmakers have passed a motion asking NNPC to suspend and investigate the four firms while President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the suppliers be held accountable.

NNPC has said the country did not detect a higher-than-usual content of methanol in recent gasoline imports because it did not conduct tests for the additive.

Oando's rival MRS Oil Nigeria said on Wednesday it received unusable gasoline via NNPC which had been delivered by Litasco.

A Litasco spokeswoman declined to comment on MRS Oil Nigeria's allegation when approached by Reuters.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Mourners view the body of slain football fan Juma
Residents thronged Mumias Sports Complex grounds yesterday to view the body of Harambee Stars and AFC leopards fan Isaac Juma.
Ghost village emerges in Spain as drought empties reservoir
Jose Alvarez, a former construction worker from Lobios, felt a mix of nostalgia and fatalism at he remembered his working days in Aceredo.

MOST READ

KUCCPS offer targets 95,757 Kenyans who sat KCSE between 2000-2021
KUCCPS offer targets 95,757 Kenyans who sat KCSE between 2000-2021

EDUCATION

By Mireri Junior

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Author critical of Museveni flees Uganda

By Reuters | 1 day ago

Author critical of Museveni flees Uganda
Pay DRC $325m in reparations, ICJ orders Uganda

By Reuters | 2 days ago

Pay DRC $325m in reparations, ICJ orders Uganda
AU adopts Swahili as official working language

By Winfrey Owino | 2 days ago

AU adopts Swahili as official working language
World Court set to rule on Congolese claim of over $11 billion from Uganda

By Reuters | 2 days ago

World Court set to rule on Congolese claim of over $11 billion from Uganda

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC