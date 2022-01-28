× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Lithuania delivers letters 50 years after they were posted

EUROPE
By Moses Michira and Reuters | January 28th 2022

A view of a letter sent to Lithuanian woman Genowefa Klonowska around 50 years ago in Vilnius, Lithuania, January 25, 2022. [Reuters]

A letter written to a 12-year old girl in Lithuania was delivered in December, almost 51 years after it was sent by a pen pal in Poland.

"I thought that someone was pranking me", said Genovefa Klonovska after being handed the letter, which included a handmade coloured rose and two paper dolls.

The letter, together with 17 others, fell out of a ventilation hole this summer, dirty and crumbled, as a wall was demolished in a former post office on the outskirts of Vilnius.

"The workers suggested we throw the old letters away, but I called the post office instead", said Jurgis Vilutis, the owner of the building. "I'm so happy they got interested".

KEEP READING

The letters, from the late 1960s and early 1970s, were likely hidden by an unscrupulous postal worker after he searched them for cash or valuables, Vilutis said.

Lithuania was part of the Soviet Union then, and the senders were emigrant relatives or pen pals from places such as Australia, Poland, or Russia.

A letter sent to Lithuanian woman Genowefa Klonowska around 50 years ago in Vilnius, Lithuania, January 25, 2022. [Reuters]

Street names and their numbering have changed in Vilnius, and post office workers spent months looking for the right houses and talking to current tenants and neighbours, tracking down where the recipients moved to.

Only five recipients were found. In several cases, children of deceased recipients were handed a lost letter.

"We felt a moral duty to do this", said Deimante Zebrauskaite, head of the customer experience department at Lithuania Post.

"One lady compared the experience to receiving a message from a bottle thrown into sea. People were emotional. Some felt they saw a part of daily life of their deceased parents", Zebrauskaite said.

In the letter to Klonovska, sent from Koczary in Poland and stamped in 1970, a girl named Ewa complaints buses no longer reach her village, so she has to walk in -23 Degree Celsius cold, and asks for pictures of actors.

Now in her 60s, Klonovska has no memory of Ewa. She probably wrote Ewa after finding her address advertising for pen-pals in a newspaper, and the relationship ceased after the letter got undelivered.

"So good that the letter was inconsequential. The loss was not life-changing", said Klonovska. "What if they delivered a lost letter from a suitor to his love, and their wedding never happened?"

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Youth take advantage of capitation, flow into TTIs for courses
The placement will be done through the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS).
Woman defends father's ownership of Sh40m plot in 37-year-old land tussle
Teresia Wangari, daughter of late Nakuru businessman Gachoka Kahawa, says her father was the legal owner of the 0.23-acre prime property.

MOST READ

Kenya's ardent football fan Isaac Juma hacked to death
Kenya's ardent football fan Isaac Juma hacked to death

NATIONAL

By Robert Amalemba

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Biden warns Putin with sanctions as West steps up Ukraine defenses

By Reuters | 2 days ago

Biden warns Putin with sanctions as West steps up Ukraine defenses
Royal crown slips as Elizabeth prepares to mark 70 years as queen

By Reuters | 2 days ago

Royal crown slips as Elizabeth prepares to mark 70 years as queen
NATO sends reinforcements, U.S. puts troops on alert as Ukraine tensions rise

By Reuters | 3 days ago

NATO sends reinforcements, U.S. puts troops on alert as Ukraine tensions rise
Assailed by scandal, UK's Boris Johnson fights for his job

By Reuters | 3 days ago

Assailed by scandal, UK's Boris Johnson fights for his job

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC