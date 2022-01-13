× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

US offers Sh794m bounty for terror suspect

AMERICA
By Fred Kagonye | January 13th 2022

The US claims the suspect is linked to Al-Qaeda. [Courtesy, Rewards for Justice]

The United States government has offered a $7 million (Sh794 million) cash prize for anyone with information in regard to the whereabouts of a terror suspect, Abdi Al-Rahman Al-Maghrebi.

Al-Maghrebi is an Iranian national.

The US has linked him to the terrorist group Al-Qaeda, claiming Al-Maghrebi coordinates the group’s media activities and attack operations in different countries across the world.

The government further claims that the suspect is related, through marriage, to Al-Qaeda’s overall leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri.

KEEP READING

Through their official Twitter page, the US Rewards for Justice said on Wednesday, January 12 that the person who would provide information about Al-Maghrebi’s whereabouts will be given $7 million (Sh794 million).

In November 6 last year, the US government also announced a big bounty of Sh669 million for Ahmad Umar, a Somalia-based terror suspect linked to Al-Shabaab. Umar is alleged to be the leader of the group since 2014.

Other multi-million-shilling bounties that the US government has offered in the past, include Sh558 million for three other Al-Shabaab-linked suspects.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Man Utd's Ronaldo hoping to be fit for Villa clash
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo is hopeful he can recover from a minor muscle injury in time to feature in Saturday's Premier League match
Marijuana can ‘block Covid-19 virus’… but don’t celebrate yet
Marijuana could have the ability to block Covid-19 virus from entering human cells, according to recent research from Oregon State University, USA.

MOST READ

Mudavadi, Wetang'ula jolted as defections rock ANC and Ford Kenya
Mudavadi, Wetang'ula jolted as defections rock ANC and Ford Kenya

POLITICS

By Moses Nyamori and John Shilitsa

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Magawa, 'hero rat' who sniffed out 71 land mines, dies in retirement

By Reuters | 2 days ago

Magawa, 'hero rat' who sniffed out 71 land mines, dies in retirement
Passenger breaks into American Airlines cockpit at Honduras airport

By Reuters | 3 days ago

Passenger breaks into American Airlines cockpit at Honduras airport
U.S. Mint rolls out quarters featuring late author, activist Maya Angelou

By Reuters | 3 days ago

U.S. Mint rolls out quarters featuring late author, activist Maya Angelou
US man recovering after 'breakthrough' pig-heart transplant

By Reuters | 4 days ago

US man recovering after 'breakthrough' pig-heart transplant

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC