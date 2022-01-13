US offers Sh794m bounty for terror suspect
By Fred Kagonye
| January 13th 2022
The United States government has offered a $7 million (Sh794 million) cash prize for anyone with information in regard to the whereabouts of a terror suspect, Abdi Al-Rahman Al-Maghrebi.
Al-Maghrebi is an Iranian national.
The US has linked him to the terrorist group Al-Qaeda, claiming Al-Maghrebi coordinates the group’s media activities and attack operations in different countries across the world.
The government further claims that the suspect is related, through marriage, to Al-Qaeda’s overall leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri.
Through their official Twitter page, the US Rewards for Justice said on Wednesday, January 12 that the person who would provide information about Al-Maghrebi’s whereabouts will be given $7 million (Sh794 million).
In November 6 last year, the US government also announced a big bounty of Sh669 million for Ahmad Umar, a Somalia-based terror suspect linked to Al-Shabaab. Umar is alleged to be the leader of the group since 2014.
Other multi-million-shilling bounties that the US government has offered in the past, include Sh558 million for three other Al-Shabaab-linked suspects.
