× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Car bomb in Somali capital kills eight - ambulance services director

AFRICA
By Reuters | January 12th 2022

A general view shows the scene of an explosion in the Hamarweyne district of Mogadishu, Somalia. [Reuters]

A car bomb exploded on a road leading to the airport in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Wednesday, killing at least eight people, the head of the city's ambulance services said.

Mogadishu resident Mohamed Osman said the shock of the blast hit the walls and roof of a mosque he was praying in nearby.

"When I came out of the mosque, I saw several old houses collapsed, body parts on the street, hands, legs," Osman told Reuters.

"Destroyed cars, burnt Tuk tuks (rickshaws); all this mess and loss of lives in a minute, I survived."

KEEP READING

It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the bombing.

Osman said he had seen nine bodies at the scene. Abdikadir Abdirahman, director of Aamin Ambulance service, put the death toll at eight.

"A car bomb targeted a convoy, including bulletproof cars using Avisione street, we do not who owns the convoy. We carried eight dead people from the scene," Abdirahman told Reuters.

Earlier, a Reuters photographer saw four bodies and four damaged cars and two motor rickshaws while Ahmed Nur, a shopkeeper nearby, said he had seen at least five bodies.

A paramedic was seen attending to at least one wounded person, Reuters photographs from the scene showed.

In the past, al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab group has taken responsibility for similar attacks.

The group aims to overthrow the central government and impose a strict interpretation of Islamic law. It carries out frequent gun and bomb attacks on security and government targets, but also on civilians.

It also carries out attacks against African Union peacekeeping troops.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Insurance companies blocked from raising vehicle premiums
Motorists have also been granted the liberty to seek comprehensive cover for vehicles that are at least 12 years old.
How to write a job inquiry letter?
A job inquiry letter is a document sent to a company that could be hiring but has not yet announced an opening.

MOST READ

Raila is Uhuru’s candidate, Kabogo claims
Raila is Uhuru’s candidate, Kabogo claims

POLITICS

By Betty Njeru

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Botswana's president ends isolation after asymptomatic COVID-19

By Reuters | 4 hours ago

Botswana's president ends isolation after asymptomatic COVID-19
Sudanese medics treating anti-coup protesters shaken by attacks on hospitals

By Reuters | 7 hours ago

Sudanese medics treating anti-coup protesters shaken by attacks on hospitals
14 people, including 6 journalists, killed in Tanzania crash

By Stephanie Wangari | 1 day ago

14 people, including 6 journalists, killed in Tanzania crash
Biden calls Ethiopia’s Abiy, raise concerns over air strikes

By Reuters | 1 day ago

Biden calls Ethiopia’s Abiy, raise concerns over air strikes

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC