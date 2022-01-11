× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

President Suluhu mourns 14 people, including 6 journalists, killed in crash

AFRICA
By Stephanie Wangari | January 11th 2022

The six journalists, who died in the January 11 crash, were travelling to Ukerewe District for official duties. [Courtesy]

Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu has mourned the death of 14 people who perished in a road accident on Tuesday morning, January 11, in Busega District, the northern part of the country.

Among those killed include six journalists, who were in the convoy of Simiyu Regional Commissioner David Kafulila.

The victims were travelling to Ukerewe District for official duties.

The Land Cruiser transporting the journalists rammed an oncoming van, killing five of the newsmen on the spot. The sixth journalist died while receiving treatment at a local hospital.

KEEP READING

The crash also claimed the lives of eight passengers who were aboard the van. Six died at the scene, while two succumbed to their injuries in hospital.

“I send my heartfelt condolences to the journalists’ fraternity and the families of those who lost their loved ones in the Tuesday morning accident,” President Suluhu said in a message posted on her official Twitter page.

Busega District Commissioner Gabriel Zakaria joined Suluhu in sending condolence messages to the affected families.

The Busega crash comes a week after a truck ploughed into a crowd in Mtwara Region, southern Tanzania, killing 14 on the spot and leaving 22 others injured.

The victims were attending a ceremonial ritual in Lindumbe Village when the accident occurred.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Senator Cheruiyot on DPP’s radar over alleged incitement remarks
DPP Haji directs IG Mutyambai to probe alleged inflammatory remarks by Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot in Eldoret on Saturday; to submit file within 7
CJ Koome cautions against political influence as new magistrates take oath
CJ Koome said judicial officers who fall to external influence cause corporate embarrassment to the Judiciary.

MOST READ

Little-known man from Emusanda village wants to be 5th president at 75
Little-known man from Emusanda village wants to be 5th president at 75

NATIONAL

By Alexander Chagema

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Biden calls Ethiopia’s Abiy, raise concerns over air strikes

By Reuters | 4 hours ago

Biden calls Ethiopia’s Abiy, raise concerns over air strikes
Uganda schools reopen after 2-year closure to curb Covid-19 spread

By Godfrey Badebye | 1 day ago

Uganda schools reopen after 2-year closure to curb Covid-19 spread
Ethiopia frees opposition leaders from prison, announces political dialogue

By Reuters | 2 days ago

Ethiopia frees opposition leaders from prison, announces political dialogue
Gunmen kidnap three Chinese, kill two locals at Nigerian power project

By Reuters | 4 days ago

Gunmen kidnap three Chinese, kill two locals at Nigerian power project

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC