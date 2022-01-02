Fire guts South African parliament building

South Africa's Parliament Building in Cape Town is on fire. [Courtesy]

South Africa’s parliamentary building in Cape Town is on fire.

Reuters reported that flames could be seen coming from the roof of the building and a plume of smoke.

According to media reports, the fire originated from the third storey of the building. Other reports indicated that the fire started in the office space and spread towards a gym, said Jean-Pierre Smith, a Cape Town mayoral committee member responsible for safety and security.

"The roof area has caught alight and the National Assembly building is on fire too," Smith said.

TV pictures showed emergency services at the scene.

Smith said that included six firefighting appliances and about 36 firefighters.

There was no immediate indication of what might have started the fire.

The South African Parliament consist of three sections, including the original and oldest building that was completed in 1884.

The newest buildings that were constructed in the 1920s and 1980s, house the National Assembly.

