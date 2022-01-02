Fire guts South African parliament building
WORLD
By Reuters
| January 2nd 2022
South Africa’s parliamentary building in Cape Town is on fire.
Reuters reported that flames could be seen coming from the roof of the building and a plume of smoke.
According to media reports, the fire originated from the third storey of the building. Other reports indicated that the fire started in the office space and spread towards a gym, said Jean-Pierre Smith, a Cape Town mayoral committee member responsible for safety and security.
"The roof area has caught alight and the National Assembly building is on fire too," Smith said.
KEEP READING
TV pictures showed emergency services at the scene.
Smith said that included six firefighting appliances and about 36 firefighters.
There was no immediate indication of what might have started the fire.
The South African Parliament consist of three sections, including the original and oldest building that was completed in 1884.
The newest buildings that were constructed in the 1920s and 1980s, house the National Assembly.
RELATED VIDEOS
Eight people die in Kakamega accidentEight people dead after a matatu hits stationary lorry at Musembe along Eldoret-Webuye Rd.
Former Attorney-General Charles Njonjo is deadCharles Njonjo died aged 101 on Sunday, January 2, at his home in Muthaiga, Nairobi, his family says.
MOST READ
Uhuru: 2022 will have four academic terms
EDUCATION
By Brian Okoth
- No burial or cremation: What happened to Desmond Tutu’s body
EXPLAINERS
By Sara Okuoro
- Dennis Itumbi speaks for the first time after his 'abduction'
NATIONAL
- Graduates working as vehicle cleaners in Kakamega town
WESTERN
- Kenya Airways, South African Airways to merge, President Uhuru says
AFRICA
By Brian Okoth
- Wycliffe Oparanya declared Luhya spokesperson
POLITICS