× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Fire guts South African parliament building

WORLD
By Reuters | January 2nd 2022

South Africa's Parliament Building in Cape Town is on fire. [Courtesy]

 South Africa’s parliamentary building in Cape Town is on fire.

Reuters reported that flames could be seen coming from the roof of the building and a plume of smoke.

According to media reports, the fire originated from the third storey of the building. Other reports indicated that the fire started in the office space and spread towards a gym, said Jean-Pierre Smith, a Cape Town mayoral committee member responsible for safety and security.

"The roof area has caught alight and the National Assembly building is on fire too," Smith said.

KEEP READING

TV pictures showed emergency services at the scene.

Smith said that included six firefighting appliances and about 36 firefighters.

There was no immediate indication of what might have started the fire.

The South African Parliament consist of three sections, including the original and oldest building that was completed in 1884.

The newest buildings that were constructed in the 1920s and 1980s, house the National Assembly.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Eight people die in Kakamega accident
Eight people dead after a matatu hits stationary lorry at Musembe along Eldoret-Webuye Rd.
Former Attorney-General Charles Njonjo is dead
Charles Njonjo died aged 101 on Sunday, January 2, at his home in Muthaiga, Nairobi, his family says.

MOST READ

Uhuru: 2022 will have four academic terms
Uhuru: 2022 will have four academic terms

EDUCATION

By Brian Okoth

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Arch's body won’t be buried or cremated, it will be aquamated

By Sara Okuoro and Reuters | 13 hours ago

Arch's body won’t be buried or cremated, it will be aquamated
Actress Betty White dies just shy of her 100th birthday

By Reuters | 1 day ago

Actress Betty White dies just shy of her 100th birthday
Kenya Airways, South African Airways to merge, President Uhuru says

By Brian Okoth | 1 day ago

Kenya Airways, South African Airways to merge, President Uhuru says
Pilots detail chaotic collapse of the Afghan Air Force before Kabul fell to the Taliban

By Reuters | 2 days ago

Pilots detail chaotic collapse of the Afghan Air Force before Kabul fell to the Taliban

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC