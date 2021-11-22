Taliban bans women from Afghanistan TV dramas
WORLD
By Jael Mboga
| November 22nd 2021
Women will not appear in Afghanistan TV dramas as stated in new rules imposed by the Taliban government.
The BBC has reported that women journalists and presenters will be required to wear headscarves on screen.
Reporters have said some of the rules are vague and open to interpretation.
The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in mid-August and many fear they are gradually imposing harsh restrictions, BBC said.
It added that the militant Islamist group, which took control following the departure of US and allied forces, almost immediately instructed girls and young women to stay home from school.
During their previous rule in the 1990s, women were barred from education and the workplace.
The latest set of Taliban guidelines, which have been issued to Afghan television channels, features eight new rules, the BBC reports.
The Taliban has insisted that foreign films promoting foreign cultural values should not be broadcast.
Afghan television channels show mostly foreign dramas with lead female characters.
A member of an organisation that represents journalists in Afghanistan, Hujjatullah Mujaddedi, said the announcement of new restrictions was unexpected.
He told the BBC that some of the rules were not practical and that if implemented, broadcasters may be forced to close.
The Taliban's earlier decision to order girls and young women to stay home from school made Afghanistan the only country in the world to bar half its population from getting an education.
The mayor of the capital, Kabul, also told female municipal employees to stay home unless their jobs could not be filled by a man, BBC said.
The Taliban claim that their restrictions on women working and girls studying are "temporary" and only in place to ensure all workplaces and learning environments are "safe" for them.
