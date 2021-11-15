× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

WORLD
By Reuters | November 15th 2021

A specialist wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) sprays disinfectant while sanitizing a chapel inside the building of the Leningradsky railway station amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Moscow, Russia October 19, 2021. [Reuters]

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus across the world right now:

China faces biggest Delta outbreak

China is battling its biggest COVID-19 outbreak caused by the highly transmissible Delta variant, with some areas restricting entry by people from the northeastern city of Dalian where infections have grown faster than elsewhere in the country in the past week.

This marks China's most widespread Delta outbreak, which has affected 21 provinces, regions and municipalities. It is smaller than many outbreaks in other countries but authorities in China are anxious to block the transmission under the government's zero-tolerance guidance. 

KEEP READING

 ‘No signs of Covid’ in East Africa before March 2020

 Rural Siaya keener on Covid jabs than urban Kibra

 Covid-19: Over 2 million Kenyans vaccinated as 21 test positive

 No deaths as 21 test positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours

Britain expected to extend booster programme to under the 50s

The British government is expected to extend its COVID-19 booster programme to people under the age of 50 to drive down transmission rates as winter approaches, the Times reported.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) is expected to give its approval on Monday to extending the rollout, the newspaper reported, adding the details of the age groups had not been confirmed.

Cambodia ends quarantine for vaccinated travellers

Cambodia will stop requiring quarantine for travellers who have been vaccinated for COVID-19 starting on Monday, Prime Minister Hun Sen said.

Hun Sen said travellers will have to show a negative test taken 72 hours prior to travel and have two vaccine doses. Cambodia has vaccinated nearly 90% of its more than 16 million people, one of Asia's highest inoculation rates.

Florida lawmakers meet over vaccine mandates

Florida lawmakers will meet in a special legislative session on Monday, called by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis with the goal of thwarting coronavirus vaccine mandates.

In a week-long session, the lawmakers, largely dominated by the Republican party, are slated to consider four bills that would impose new penalties on businesses and local governments that require workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the agenda released by the governor's office.

Long COVID rare in college athletes

College athletes who become infected with the coronavirus are very unlikely to have any lasting effects, a large U.S. study suggests. Researchers tracked more than 3,500 athletes from 44 colleges and universities and from more than 20 different sports who tested positive for the virus. Only 1.2% reported symptoms lasting more than three weeks, with 0.06% reporting symptoms lasting more than three months, the researchers wrote in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.

"For the vast majority of athletes, this study shows that a return to play is possible without lingering COVID symptoms," study leader Dr Jonathan Drezner of the University of Washington in Seattle said in a statement. "But any new chest pain or cardiopulmonary symptom should be taken seriously. Even if initial cardiac testing is negative after a COVID-19 illness, chest pain while exerting yourself should be evaluated." 

Covid 19 Time Series

 

