× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

US-Mexico border reopens after 20 months of COVID shutdown

AMERICA
By Reuters | November 9th 2021

Guadalupe Perez (R) sees her sister Oralia Perez (L) for the first time since March 2020, after the U.S. reopens its border for people inoculated against the coronavirus disease in El Paso, Texas, US. [Reuters]

There were fewer crossings at the Mexico-United States border than expected on Monday as it reopened to nonessential travel following a 20-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with many residents staying home to avoid potential chaos.

Officials in the Mexican border city of Tijuana said people did not make the most of restrictions being lifted along the 2,000-mile (3,200-km) border due to fears of being caught in traffic.

"In the morning, there was no line," Tijuana resident Claudia Hernandez said as she prepared to enter the United States to go shopping ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

"Next week we'll see the massive lines that always form."

KEEP READING

 Iraki’s letter from Accra: Looking beyond Azonto and gold

 Tackle teen pregnancies

 Covid-19: Kenya records 20 new cases, 70 recoveries in last 24 hours

 Covid-19 is still with us

Javier Delgado, a Tijuana transport official, said there was about 35% less traffic than expected on the city's border with San Diego, one of the busiest borders in the world.

On Sunday, hundreds of cars had formed lines stretching back kilometers from Tijuana, fueling fears the reopening could become a problem. But traffic advanced steadily.

In the Mexican city of Ciudad Juarez opposite El Paso, Texas, about 20 people lined up early on Monday before crossing and embracing family on the other side of the border.

"We thought they were going to tell us again they had decided not to open it," said Lorena Hernandez, stroking her grown-up daughter's hair and smiling broadly after they were reunited in El Paso for the first time since March 2020. "I said, 'If they don't reopen, I'm going to take a plane.'"

Mexico's foreign ministry said late on Monday that the first day of the border reopening was carried out "without incident."

"The border flow is expected to increase over the weekend and progressively as the holidays approach and starting with Black Friday," the ministry said.

Still, differing rules over coronavirus vaccines threaten to hold up some family reunions, while the prospect of some curbs easing has also encouraged migrants to try their luck seeking U.S. asylum, posing a new test for the Biden administration.

Some inoculated Mexicans will be prevented from entering the United States immediately if they received vaccines in Mexico that have not been approved by the World Health Organization, such as China's CanSino and Russia's Sputnik V.

"I never imagined that because I got the CanSino vaccine I wouldn't be able to cross," lamented Donato Suarez, a driver at a private university in Tijuana who had hoped to visit relatives in the United States he has not seen for nearly two years.

"We even had plans to do something when the border reopened," he added, noting around 300 people where he works are in the same predicament. "We'll have to wait."

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Ministry of Health receives 180,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine as a donation from Gov't of Greece

HEALTH WATCH: How Covid-19 misinformation worldwide has created panic by misleading masses

KEMRI makes a breakthrough in the fight against Covid-19 by developing a Virus Transport Media (VTM)

Two key witnesses in Nakuru German’s succession case dead, court hears
Francis Waweru and Lucy Wairimu, who were siblings of Susan Nyambura died on September 17 and 23, 2021 respectively.
Congo seizes $3.5 mln of ivory, rhino horn and pangolin scales
Congolese law enforcement recovered almost a ton of ivory and 34 kg of pangolin scales in several locations in the capital Kinshasa

MOST READ

Moses Kuria: Why I have reduced engagement with Ruto
Moses Kuria: Why I have reduced engagement with Ruto

POLITICS

By Winfrey Owino

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Gun not thoroughly checked before Alec Baldwin fired fatal shot

By Reuters | 12 days ago

Gun not thoroughly checked before Alec Baldwin fired fatal shot
Biden likely to head to COP26 without a final U.S. climate deal

By Reuters | 12 days ago

Biden likely to head to COP26 without a final U.S. climate deal
Tesla zooms past a trillion dollars market cap on bet that the EV future is now

By Reuters | 13 days ago

Tesla zooms past a trillion dollars market cap on bet that the EV future is now
Biden imposes new international travel vaccine rules, lifts existing restrictions

By Reuters | 14 days ago

Biden imposes new international travel vaccine rules, lifts existing restrictions

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC