Lobbies criticise AU for Sudan suspension, call for more resolute action
WORLD
By Jael Mboga
| October 27th 2021
Lobby groups and human rights defenders have criticised the AU for suspending Sudan from all its activities after the country’s military overthrew the civilian-led transitional government in a coup.
The civil society groups in a joint statement said they stand in solidarity with the people of Sudan and demand more resolute action from the African Union, Igad, and the UN.
The groups said the military takeover has negative consequences for Sudan’s transition into a democracy, a journey that had a major turning point in 2019 when civilians got rid of dictator Omar Hassan Al-Bashir through a peoples’ revolution.
"We are aware that many Sudanese, committed to democratic ideals that they relentlessly fought for, have taken to the streets to peacefully protest the military takeover. We are, however, alarmed by reports appearing in a section of the media of the killings, torture, and injuries of some of the protesting civilians by sections of the military."
The lobbies include Atrocities Watch Africa (AWA), Kampala, Uganda, Coalition for an Effective African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights (ACC), Arusha, Tanzania, and Eastern Africa Youth Empowerment on Peace and Security, among others.
As African citizens and institutions from across the continent and its diaspora, the lobbies demanded that General Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman al-Burhan and the parts of the military leadership under his control immediately release Prime Minister Hamdok, his wife, the ministers, other government officials, and members of civil society.
They also called for soldiers to desist from participating in the illegal martial government in any way.
"We call for the protection of civilians and the upholding of their right to protest and further call on the security forces to act with restraint in managing the public order situation in Sudan."
The groups asked the AU to urgently convene the AU Peace and Security Council (AU-PSC) and take the necessary follow-up measures.
They called upon the UN to prioritise discussion and action on Sudan, respecting the aspirations and demands of the Sudanese people, and bearing in mind the potential ramification for the country.
