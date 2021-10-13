× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Harry and Meghan bet on finance with ESG venture

EUROPE
By Reuters | October 13th 2021

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, when they visited  One World Trade Center in Manhattan, New York City, U.S. September 23, 2021. [Reuters]

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are joining fintech company Ethic, which invests in the environmental, social and governance-focused (ESG) sector, marking yet another major corporate partnership for the couple.

The British couple, formally known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have signed a flurry of corporate deals in a bid to make a living for themselves outside the royal family following a split announced last year.

The couple became investors in Ethic earlier this year and have investments managed by the company as well, it said in a statement.

"They're deeply committed to helping address the defining issues of our time - such as climate, gender equity, health, racial justice, human rights, and strengthening democracy ..." Ethic said in a statement.

KEEP READING

 Meghan and Harry name baby daughter after Queen Elizabeth and Diana

 Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcome baby girl - a little sister for Archie

 UK royal Meghan to publish children's book based on husband Harry and son Archie

 Now Harold wants Sue to be Queen

Founded in 2015, Ethic helps investors transition their money toward companies that “treat people and the planet with respect”.

The partnership comes as more entities are forced to consider the climate when investing and traditional investors are increasingly driven by ESG factors that have earlier not been captured in a company’s balance sheet.

Harry, a grandson of Queen Elizabeth, had previously teamed up with the Apple TV+ streaming service to make a documentary with Oprah Winfrey about mental health.

The couple has also inked an exclusive multiyear production deal with Netflix Inc and have signed up to produce programming for Spotify that “uplifts and entertains audiences around the world” and features “diverse perspectives and voices”.

Harry and Meghan live in a secluded $14 million mansion in the celebrity enclave of Montecito with their two children, about 80 miles (130 km) north of Los Angeles, which is also home to celebrities including Winfrey and comedian Ellen DeGeneres.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

VIDEO: When First Lady Margaret met Prince Harry

Maritime dispute: Kenya vows to protect its territory, calls for diplomatic solution
Uhuru said his administration is however committed to solving the issue amicably.
Hope for farmers as researchers release high-yielding tea varieties
An acre of the new four types can produce an average of 6,000kg per year. Unlike the old varieties, they will produce black and green orthodox tea.

MOST READ

Sossion ditches Raila for DP Ruto
Sossion ditches Raila for DP Ruto

POLITICS

By Grace Ng'ang'a

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Pope opens two-year consultation on the future of Catholic Church

By Reuters | 2 days ago

Pope opens two-year consultation on the future of Catholic Church
French EU presidency to push for worldwide end to death penalty, says Macron

By Reuters | 3 days ago

French EU presidency to push for worldwide end to death penalty, says Macron
Prince Andrew can review 2009 Jeffrey Epstein settlement

By Reuters | 5 days ago

Prince Andrew can review 2009 Jeffrey Epstein settlement
Pope says ashamed Church did not prioritise abuse victims in France

By Reuters | 6 days ago

Pope says ashamed Church did not prioritise abuse victims in France

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC