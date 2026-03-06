Why court has blocked police from arresting, prosecuting fertility doctor

Dr Sarita Sukhija, senior Consultant Gynaecologist, Senior IVF and Fertility Specialist during the interview at Myra clinic in Westlands. [File, Standard]

The High Court in Nairobi on Wednesday granted IVF expert Dr Sarita Shukhija a major victory after permanently blocking the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the police, and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) from arresting or charging the gynaecologist in a dispute over the colour of a surrogate child.

At the same time, Justice Bahati Mwamuye separately barred the DCI from demanding crucial surrogacy agreements from Dr Shukhija’s lawyer, Kevin Mogeni, his associates, or employees, relating to three other minors.