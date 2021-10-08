PM Narendra Modi inaugurates 35 PSA oxygen plants established under PM Cares fund

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. [Reuters]

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated 35 pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants established under the PM CARES fund across 35 states and union territories in an event at AIIMS Rishikesh in Uttarakhand.

With this, all districts of the country will now have commissioned PSA oxygen plants, the PMO has said.

Till now a total of 1,224 PSA oxygen plants have been funded under the PM Cares fund across the country, it added, noting that of these, more than 1,100 plants have been commissioned providing an output of over 1,750 MT oxygen per day.

During the launch, PM Modi also spoke about the Covid-19 vaccination drive in India, calling it the "world's fastest".

He said that India has already completed over 93 crore vaccine Narendra Modi jabs. He added that "We'll cross 100-crore vaccination mark soon, CoWIN has shown the world how an exercise of this scale is done."

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya were also present on the occasion and hailed Modi's efforts in boosting health infrastructure across the country.

