× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates 35 PSA oxygen plants established under PM Cares fund

ASIA
By Standard Reporter | October 8th 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. [Reuters]

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated 35 pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants established under the PM CARES fund across 35 states and union territories in an event at AIIMS Rishikesh in Uttarakhand.

With this, all districts of the country will now have commissioned PSA oxygen plants, the PMO has said.

Till now a total of 1,224 PSA oxygen plants have been funded under the PM Cares fund across the country, it added, noting that of these, more than 1,100 plants have been commissioned providing an output of over 1,750 MT oxygen per day.

During the launch, PM Modi also spoke about the Covid-19 vaccination drive in India, calling it the "world's fastest".

KEEP READING

 In message for Pak, India highlights cross-border terror, weapons smuggling at UN

 Indian sailor found dead at Mombasa Port

 Quad launches infrastructure partnership, fellowship programme

 When India grows, the world grows, says PM Modi at UNGA

He said that India has already completed over 93 crore vaccine Narendra Modi jabs. He added that "We'll cross 100-crore vaccination mark soon, CoWIN has shown the world how an exercise of this scale is done."

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya were also present on the occasion and hailed Modi's efforts in boosting health infrastructure across the country.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

KEPSA optimistic that Kenya will attain it's mass vaccination program for the Covid-19 vaccine

CS Mutahi Kagwe asks Kenyans to be vigilant after Indian Covid variant was detected in the country

Gor Mahia now ready for NAPSA, match slated for sunday at Nyayo Stadium

In message for Pak, India highlights cross-border terror, weapons smuggling at UN
India stressed that the threat posed by illicit transfer of small arms and light weapons is a matter of concern to the international community.
Covid-19: 254 patients recover, 170 test positive
170 people test positive for Covid-19 from a 6,162 sample size in last 24 hours, positivity rate is now at 2.8 per cent.

MOST READ

OKA chiefs meet Mt Kenya Foundation
OKA chiefs meet Mt Kenya Foundation

POLITICS

By Brian Otieno and Moses Nyamori

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
In message for Pak, India highlights cross-border terror, weapons smuggling at UN

By Standard Reporter | 39 minutes ago

In message for Pak, India highlights cross-border terror, weapons smuggling at UN
S.Korea to vaccinate pregnant women as it races to 80% target for adults

By Reuters | 2 days ago

S.Korea to vaccinate pregnant women as it races to 80% target for adults
U.S, China agree to abide by Taiwan agreement

By Reuters | 2 days ago

U.S, China agree to abide by Taiwan agreement
Quad launches infrastructure partnership, fellowship programme

By Standard Reporter | 3 days ago

Quad launches infrastructure partnership, fellowship programme

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC