Bitok moves to rein in school fees and uniform sales

Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok during the State Concert of the Kenya Music Festival at Sagana State Lodge on August 16,2025. [PSC]

Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok has directed all regional and county directors to enforce laws governing the supply and purchase of school uniforms, warning that schools failing to comply will face action.

In a statement on Wednesday, February 4, referencing President William Ruto’s directive two weeks ago, Bitok urged school heads to admit Grade 10 learners regardless of whether they have acquired the new school uniform.

Students may report in their junior school uniforms until they can purchase the required attire for their new schools.

The PS noted the need for a fair, competitive, and open market for school uniforms and other educational materials.

“The Basic Education Act prohibits schools from restricting parents to purchase uniforms exclusively from the institution or designated stockists. The Ministry is concerned that some schools’ requirements undermine these legal provisions, causing frustration among parents,” Bitok said.

He directed school heads to work closely with Sub-County Directors and other basic education institutions to ensure compliance, and urged authorities to submit the names of non-compliant schools.

Bitok’s directive comes a week after National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah criticised him as “clueless” over inefficiencies during the school transition period.

Speaking last Wednesday during a four-day MPs retreat in Naivasha, Ichung’wah said Bitok was out of touch with ordinary Kenyans’ struggles to acquire uniforms.

“What happens in other countries is that students just put on a different tie or badge that costs five or ten shillings, while here we are forcing frequent uniform changes and fueling corruption through school cartels,” said the lawmaker.