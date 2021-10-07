Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah wins 2021 Nobel Prize in Literature
AFRICA
By Reuters
| October 7th 2021
Tanzanian novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah has won the 2021 Nobel Prize in Literature, the award-giving body said on Thursday.
Gurnah, whose novels include "Paradise" and "Desertion", writes in English and lives in Britain.
The prize is awarded by the Swedish Academy and is worth 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.14 million).
The prizes, for achievements in science, literature and peace, were created through a bequest in the will of Swedish dynamite inventor and wealthy businessman Alfred Nobel. They have been awarded since 1901, with the final prize in the line-up - economics - a later addition.
Past winners have primarily been novelists such as Ernest Hemingway, Gabriel Garcia Marquez and Toni Morrison, poets such as Pablo Neruda, Joseph Brodsky and Rabindranath Tagore, or playwrights such as Harold Pinter and Eugene O'Neill.
But writers have also won for bodies of work that include short fiction, history, essays, biography or journalism. Winston Churchill won for his memoirs, Bertrand Russell for his philosophy and Bob Dylan for his lyrics. Last year's award was won by American poet Louise Gluck.
Beyond the prize money and prestige, the Nobel literature award generates a vast amount of attention for the winning author, often spurring book sales and introducing less well-known winners to a broader international public.
($1 = 8.7856 Swedish crowns)
Kenya Power declared a special government projectKenya Power has been directed to immediately suspend ongoing and pending negotiations with independent power producers.
Patrick Sang: The man behind Eliud Kipchoge’s success“When you ask me to describe Patrick Sang, then I think I will have to enrol for English classes in a university to get a word to best describe him
