× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Oklahoma zoo names giraffe Njeri

WORLD
By Standard Reporter | October 6th 2021

Njeri at the zoo.

An Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden has named a giraffe Njeri.

Oklahoma's Newsbreak on Wednesday reported that the zoo settled on the name after a naming contest held on October 3.

Njeri's mother Julu gave birth to her on September 15.

The contest had a selection of four names: Najuma, Acacia, Mosi and Njeri.

KEEP READING

 Happy ending for brave Form Two student begging for school fees on city streets

 Mary Njeri: University student by day, security guard by night

 Form Two student begs for school fees in city streets

 Wanjeri Nderu’s life as an activist: 'I wish I'd started earlier'

Njeri is said to be the second-born calf at the Oklahoma zoo. The first is named Kioni, who was born on June 3.

Giraffes at the zoo have unique names such as Julu, Njeri, Mashamba, Ellie, Kioni, and Demetri.

It is commonplace to ask the public to participate in naming ceremonies.

On June 14, Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala launched an annual elephant naming festival at the Amboseli National Park. Dubbed Tembo Naming Festival, the event was held on August 12 to coincide with World Elephant Day.

The festival was aimed at bringing attention to the conservation of elephants and the Kenyan tourism offering.

During the Tembo Naming Festival, individuals had the chance to adopt an elephant after contributing funds towards their conservation.

The foster parent (adopter) would then be given priority in choosing the first name of the elephant. The second name would be a Maasai name based on the animal’s profile, history, role in the family, and physical attributes like state of tusks.

Currently, Kenya boasts of more than 34,000 elephants, the number has been gradually increasing at an annual rate of 2.8 per cent over the last three decades. Remarkably, there has been a 96 per cent decline in poaching with 386 elephants being lost in 2013 compared to 11 elephants poached in 2020.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Mbio za Beyond Zero: Rais Uhuru alihudhuria, Kipchumba na Njeri waliibuka washindi

Phyllis Ngirita breaks down in Public over the affliction the family has received | GHOSTS OF NYS

Mwili wa asifa wa polisi umepatikana Eldoret

Civic duty, including attending rallies, tenable if only peaceful
Sponsored or not, political violence is a nuisance that some people find useful. Often, as was the case in Kisii, some people were injured.
Covid setbacks underpin the need to rethink how our food system works
Collaborations, partnerships and synergies are key drivers through which the Kenyan food system can achieve transformative growth.

MOST READ

Blow to ODM's Shahbal as key ally joins Ruto party
Blow to ODM's Shahbal as key ally joins Ruto party

POLITICS

By Patrick Beja

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
DRC seeks UNESCO listing to reclaim rumba’s rhythms

By Hereward Holland, Reuters | 28 minutes ago

DRC seeks UNESCO listing to reclaim rumba’s rhythms
Pope says ashamed Church did not prioritise abuse victims in France

By Reuters | 10 hours ago

Pope says ashamed Church did not prioritise abuse victims in France
S.Korea to vaccinate pregnant women as it races to 80% target for adults

By Reuters | 12 hours ago

S.Korea to vaccinate pregnant women as it races to 80% target for adults
Facebook 'operating in the shadows' says whistleblower, lawmakers demand probes

By Reuters | 14 hours ago

Facebook 'operating in the shadows' says whistleblower, lawmakers demand probes

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC