Swedish 'Mohammad' cartoonist Lars Vilks killed in car crash
EUROPE
By Reuters
| October 4th 2021
Swedish artist Lars Vilks, who stirred worldwide controversy in 2007 with drawings depicting the Prophet Mohammad with the body of a dog, was killed in a car crash near the southern town of Markaryd on Sunday, police said.
Vilks, 75, who had been living under police protection since the drawings were published, was travelling in a police vehicle that collided with a truck. Two police officers were also killed.
"This is a very tragic incident. It is now important to all of us that we do everything we can to investigate what happened and what caused the collision," Swedish police said in a statement on Monday.
KEEP READING
France's Macron to Muslims: I hear your anger, but won't accept violence
Saudi Arabia condemns cartoons offending Prophet Mohammad
Egypt's justice minister sacked after comments criticised as blasphemous
"Initially, there is nothing that points to anyone else being involved."
Saruni dropped as Firat names Harambee Stars squad to play MaliNew Harambee Stars head coach Engin Firat has named his final travelling squad for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Mali on Thursday
IMF board to grill MD on data-rigging claims this weekThe interviews could prove pivotal in either building or eroding IMF shareholder support for Georgieva.
MOST READ
Pakistan blames agents for deserting nationals now stranded in Nairobi
NATIONAL
By Kamore Maina
- Government plan to disband TVETs exam council complete
EDUCATION
- Nairobi Expressway: Ruaka to JKIA will take 30 minutes
NAIROBI
- DP Ruto talks politics in church but guardedly
POLITICS
- Woman whose baby was cradled by Uhuru in Kibra speaks
NATIONAL
- Covid-19: 308 recover, nine die as 91 test positive
HEALTH & SCIENCE