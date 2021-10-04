× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Swedish 'Mohammad' cartoonist Lars Vilks killed in car crash

EUROPE
By Reuters | October 4th 2021

Swedish artist Lars Vilks, known for his drawing of the Prophet Muhammad, takes part in the freedom of speech discussion in Helsinki on April 14, 2015. [Reuters]

Swedish artist Lars Vilks, who stirred worldwide controversy in 2007 with drawings depicting the Prophet Mohammad with the body of a dog, was killed in a car crash near the southern town of Markaryd on Sunday, police said.

Vilks, 75, who had been living under police protection since the drawings were published, was travelling in a police vehicle that collided with a truck. Two police officers were also killed.

A view of a scene after an accident between a car and a lorry in which three people died, including Swedish artist Lars Vilks, outside the town Markaryd in Sweden on October 3, 2021. [Reuters]

"This is a very tragic incident. It is now important to all of us that we do everything we can to investigate what happened and what caused the collision," Swedish police said in a statement on Monday.

 France's Macron to Muslims: I hear your anger, but won't accept violence

 Saudi Arabia condemns cartoons offending Prophet Mohammad

 Egypt's justice minister sacked after comments criticised as blasphemous

 Muslims to celebrate prophet's birthday

"Initially, there is nothing that points to anyone else being involved."

