UNGA: PM Modi calls on international community to strengthen rule-based world order

ASIA
By Standard Reporter | October 2nd 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. [Reuters]

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday covered a wide range of issues in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and called on the international community to work in unison to strengthen the rule-based world order.

"To strengthen the rule-based world order, the international community must speak in unison. The broad consensus reached during India's Presidency in the Security Council shows the world the way forward in the matter of maritime security," he said.

Commenting on the situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban seized power last month, the Prime Minister said it is absolutely essential to ensure that Afghanistan territory is not used to spread terrorism and for terror activities.

PM Modi said the countries which are making use of regressive thinking as a "political tool" must understand, that terrorism poses an equally big threat for them.

KEEP READING

 Former OCS freed after paying Sh200,000 fine for abuse of office

 India, Uzbekistan discuss need to ensure Afghan territory must not be used for terrorism

 US, India launch task forces on Hydrogen, biofuels

 UNGA: PM Modi pitches for diversification of global economy, value chain expansion

"The world must ensure that the land of Afghanistan must not be used to spread terrorism and terrorist attacks. We must stay alert that no one should make use of the delicate situation in Afghanistan as a political tool for their own use," he said.

PM Modi highlighted flagship schemes of his government including Ayushmann Bharat, PM Awas Yojana and PM Jan Dhan Yojana and emphasised the principle of 'Antyodaya'.

He said India today is moving forward on the path of integrated and equitable development with 'Antyodaya' principle.

Stressing that the country's "faith is to serve people", the Prime Minister invited the global manufacturers of vaccines to come and make vaccines in India.

He also informed that India has developed the first DNA-based COVID vaccine, which can be given to people older than 12 years.

PM Modi pointed out that despite having limited resources, "India is working aggressively towards vaccine development and manufacturing".

He said India is known as the mother of democracy, adding that "our diversity is the identity of our strong democracy".

"I represent the country, which is known as the mother of democracy. India enters 75th year of its independence this year. Our diversity is the identity of our strong democracy," said PM Modi.

"In a country that has dozens of languages, hundreds of dialects, different lifestyles and cuisines. This is the best example of a vibrant democracy," he added.

Noting that COVID-19 taught the world that the global economy should be more diversified now, PM Modi said the expansion of the global value chain is important in this regard.

In the context of the origins of COVID and the ease of doing business rankings, the Prime Minister said that global governance institutions have damaged their credibility built on decades of labour. "It is necessary that we continue to strengthen the UN to protect the Global Order, Global Laws and Global Values," he added.

Underlining that oceans are also "common heritage", he said, "We should use ocean resources, not abuse. Our oceans are also the lifeline of international trade. We have to protect them from the race of expansion and exclusion."

PM Modi said if the United Nations has to keep itself relevant, it has to improve its effectiveness, increase its reliability.

He paid his tributes to all those who lost their lives due to COVID-19 and expressed his condolences to their families.

The Prime Minister congratulated Abdullah Shahid on his election as the President of the United Nations General Assembly and said it is a matter of pride for all developing nations, in particular small islands.

The theme for this year's General Debate is 'Building Resilience through hope to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalise the United Nations'.

PM Modi arrived in New York on Friday evening for the final leg of the US visit. He left from Washington on Friday after a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden.

PM Modi reached Washington on Wednesday for a three-day visit to the country, his first beyond neighbourhood since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister held bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington. He also met his Australian and Japanese counterparts Scott Morrison and Yoshihide Suga.

PM Modi also participated in the first in-person Quad Summit. Apart from this, he also held meetings with five global CEOs for potential investments in India.

