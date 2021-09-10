× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Send vaccines to Africa and ditch unproven third shot, AU says

AFRICA
By Reuters | September 10th 2021
A man receives a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Masaka hospital in Kigali, Rwanda March 5, 2021. [Reuters]

Rich nations would do better to send vaccines to Africa to help fight the global COVID-19 pandemic rather than hoarding them for third-dose booster shots that scientific evidence does not back, the African Union's (AU) top health official said on Thursday.

Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) director John Nkengasong told a news conference he was baffled some rich countries were disregarding World Health Organization (WHO) advice to hold off from booster shots until more people were fully vaccinated worldwide.

"The problem we have with the third doses is: we have not seen enough science behind them," he said. "It is really confusing to me as to why we are moving towards a vast (administration) ... of the booster dose."

Wealthy countries such as Germany, France and Israel are planning to administer third shots, over concerns that immunity from the standard two-shot regimen is waning. 

"We do not know at what point immunity drops to a level at which it stops offering (protection)," Nkengasong said. "Without (that science), you'll surely be gambling."

KEEP READING

 Kenyans paid more bribes in 2020 compared to 2019

 The good, bad and ugly of a pandemic year

 KeNHA put to task over Sh26b pending bills

 Covid-19 hit cuts transport sector growth by 8 per cent

The global programme providing COVID-19 vaccines to poor countries is on course to fall nearly 30% short of its previous goal of 2 billion shots this year, the international organisations running it said on Wednesday. read more

The COVAX programme also urged rich countries that had met their domestic needs to forfeit volumes rather than administer third shots.

Later on Thursday, WHO's Africa head Matshidiso Moeti reiterated calls for "wealthy countries with vaccines supplies that are well beyond their population's needs," to share them.

"We are advocating for them ... to provide these through COVAX to low-income countries," she said. "It is urgent now (for Africa) to catch up in vaccinating".

Nkengasong said third shot programmes would make it hard for Africa to meet its target for vaccinating 60% to 70% of people, for which it needed at least 1.6 billion doses.

Currently, only 3% of the continent were vaccinated, he said, while 145.4 million vaccine doses had been procured across the continent, of which three quarters had been administered.

In the meantime, the coronavirus continued to evolve, as it coursed through unvaccinated populations, he said: "Today it's the Delta variant, tomorrow we just don't know which variant will be out there."

Africa has recorded 7.9 million cases, of which 201,000 have been fatal, he said. 

Covid 19 Time Series

 

RELATED VIDEOS

Ministry of Health receives 180,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine as a donation from Gov't of Greece

HEALTH WATCH: How Covid-19 misinformation worldwide has created panic by misleading masses

Wakazi kutoka kaunti wa Wajir wanahofia huenda watapoteza maisha yao kutokana na kiangazi

Kenya's Tusker eyes CAF Champions League away win in Djibouti
Kenya's Premier League (KPL) champion Tusker FC is confident of victory when they face hosts Arta Solar 7 Club in their preliminary round first leg of
Guinea junta tells central bank to freeze government accounts
ECOWAS condemned the coup on Wednesday and called on the military to release Conde, who was arrested during the takeover.
Share this story

MOST READ

Viral picture of woman hanging precariously on fence not Omanga’s
Viral picture of woman hanging precariously on fence not Omanga’s

FACT CHECK

By Mireri Junior

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Guinea junta tells central bank to freeze government accounts

By Reuters | 27 minutes ago

Guinea junta tells central bank to freeze government accounts
South Africa puts off municipal election for 4 days after court bars long COVID delay

By Reuters | 23 hours ago

South Africa puts off municipal election for 4 days after court bars long COVID delay
Guinean political prisoners freed, regional bloc to discuss coup

By Reuters | 1 day ago

Guinean political prisoners freed, regional bloc to discuss coup
Sudan summoned Ethiopia's ambassador over 29 bodies found in river

By Reuters | 1 day ago

Sudan summoned Ethiopia's ambassador over 29 bodies found in river

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC