US issues alert after shooting near French Embassy, Dar es Salaam

WORLD
By Too Jared | August 25th 2021

Screengrab of the suspected assailant. [Courtesy, The Citizen]

The United States embassy in Tanzania has issued a security alert warning its citizens to avoid Ali Hassan Mwinyi Road, Dar es Salaam, following a shooting incident near the French consulate.

This is after an assailant brandishing an AK-47 rifle opened fire indiscriminately on Wednesday at around noon at Selanda Bridge area, Kaunda Drive Junction, Oysterbay, killing two police officers.

According to The Citizen, the unidentified assailant was gunned down by security agents outside the French embassy gate. 

The Road hosts other diplomatic missions including the Greek, Russian, Japanese and Kenyan embassies. 

The motive for the attack is unclear.

