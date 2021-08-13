× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
OLYMPICS
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

India bridges differences at UNSC, first-ever outcome document on maritime security under its presidency

ASIA
By Standard Reporter | August 13th 2021

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019. [Reuters]

The United Nations Security Council on Monday adopted a statement under India's presidency noting that the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) sets out the legal framework applicable to activities in the oceans, including countering illicit activities at sea.

The statement marked the first-ever outcome document by the UNSC on the issue of maritime security, sources said.

They said that as per practices, the "Presidential Statement" has to be adopted unanimously.

Help us serve you better by completing our quick survey.

Start Now

The process was not smooth, with one P-5 country holding out till the very end on language related to UNCLOS.

KEEP READING

 Kenya has interesting but challenging work at the UN Security Council

 Dalai Lama thanks PM Modi for birthday wishes

 U.N. Security Council backs AU bid to broker Ethiopia dam deal

 UN Security Council asks member states to pile pressure for ceasefire in Ethiopia

The sources said India's negotiators deserved credit for having been able to find language acceptable to all, without dropping the reference to UNCLOS (which other P-5 countries insisted on retaining).

They said it reaffirmed India's bridging role in the UNSC.

"The Security Council reaffirms that international law, as reflected in the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) sets out the legal framework applicable to activities in the oceans, including countering illicit activities at sea," said the statement by the President of Security Council.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the debate on 'Enhancing Maritime Security: A Case for International Cooperation' through a video conference. He is the first Indian PM to chair a meeting of the United Nations Security Council.

In his remarks, the Prime Minister that the joint maritime heritage of the world is facing several types of challenges and maritime disputes should be settled peacefully and on the basis of international law.

He outlined five principles and called for joint efforts to combat natural disasters and maritime threats posed by non-state actors.

"The maritime disputes should be sorted out peacefully and on the basis of international law only. This is very important for mutual trust and confidence. This is the only way we can ensure global peace and stability," he said.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, who participated in the high-level debate, said that maritime security is in serious danger especially in the South China Sea.

He said that "the freedom of navigation and overflight and the unimpeded flow of lawful maritime commerce is critical to the security and prosperity of all nations and to global stability."

"Let me speak about some of the critical areas where we see maritime rules and principles under threat, we have seen dangerous encounters between vessels at the South China Sea and provocative actions to advance unlawful maritime claims," the US Secretary of State said.

During the debate, China's deputy permanent representative criticised the US saying that it does not join the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) "but considers itself a judge of the convention pointing fingers at other countries interfere arbitrarily".

China had not accepted or recognized the award rendered on July 12, 2016, by the Arbitral Tribunal in the South China Sea established at the request of Philippines.

China had said that the award is null and void and has no binding force.

Blinken thanked India for its leadership and bringing all the countries together to recommit and strengthen the maritime rules and principles.

The meeting discussed ways to effectively counter maritime crime and insecurity and strengthening coordination in the maritime domain.

The meeting was attended by several heads of state and government of member states of the UNSC, and high-level briefers from the UN System and key regional organizations.

RELATED VIDEOS

CS Mutahi Kagwe asks Kenyans to be vigilant after Indian Covid variant was detected in the country

The Lead: Emerging evidence suggests slain businessman Jacob Juma was waylaid and killed elsewhere

Man with rare condition appeals for medical funds to go to India

Share this story
Silver medalist Sheila Chepkosgei looking further than U-20
Africa Youth 800m silver medalist Sheila Chepkosgei is looking beyond next week’s World Under-20 Championships in Nairobi.
Lukaku joins Chelsea from Inter Milan on five-year deal
Romelu Lukaku is a familiar face to Premier League viewers, but the player who completed a 97.5 million pounds ($134.7 million)return to Chelsea on Th

MOST READ

Missing student found dead at university grounds
Missing student found dead at university grounds

NATIONAL

By Kennedy Gachuhi, Robert Kiplagat and James Omoro

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
J-K flourishes in agricultural development after abrogation of Article 370

By Standard Reporter | 57 minutes ago

J-K flourishes in agricultural development after abrogation of Article 370
'The Qaud', becoming a matter of concern for Beijing

By Standard Reporter | 1 day ago

'The Qaud', becoming a matter of concern for Beijing
Afghanistan’s elusive peace: Measures to end proxy war

By Standard Reporter | 4 days ago

Afghanistan’s elusive peace: Measures to end proxy war
Photojournalist Danish Siddiqui was ‘brutally murdered’ by Taliban, US media report says

By Standard Reporter | 5 days ago

Photojournalist Danish Siddiqui was ‘brutally murdered’ by Taliban, US media report says

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC