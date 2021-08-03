× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
OLYMPICS
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Nigerian doctors begin strike over salary, allowances

AFRICA
By Reuters | August 3rd 2021

People are seen going into the National hospital after resident doctors commence a doctors strike, in Abuja, Nigeria. [Reuters]

Resident doctors in Nigerian public hospitals began an indefinite strike on Monday over grievances that include the delayed payment of salaries and allowances, the doctors' union said, as coronavirus infections rise.

Nigerian doctors frequently strike over what they say are poor conditions of service. Last year they walked out from their jobs three times, including over demands for an allowance for treating COVID-19 patients.

Okhuaihesuyi Uyilawa, president of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), said the strike had started early on Monday and that the government had not reached out to the union since it gave notice of the job action.

Help us serve you better by completing our quick survey.

Start Now

Asked whether the strike would affect the COVID-19 vaccination drive, Uyilawa told Reuters in a mobile phone message: "Hunger is worse than COVID-19. We have lost 19 members to COVID-19, with no death-in-service insurance."

KEEP READING

 You have two weeks to get Covid-19 jab

 Covid-19: The deadly race between variants and vaccines

 Africa must work harder to beef up supplies of Covid-19 vaccines

 How call center is aiding fight against Covid-19

The health minister said in a statement the ministry is engaging the striking doctors to resolve the issues quickly, adding that medical directors should ensure service delivery is not disrupted.

Nigeria has seen a rise in coronavirus cases since mid July. Some 174,315 cases and 2,149 deaths have been recorded since the pandemic began in early 2020, official data shows.

NARD said in a statement on Saturday that salary shortfalls stretching over months, failure to pay some doctors COVID-19 allowances and shortages of manpower in hospitals were among the reasons that had pushed its members to strike.

Lagos state said the decision by the doctors was hasty and appealed for restraint from NARD doctors in the state.

Resident doctors are medical school graduates training as specialists. They are pivotal to frontline healthcare in Nigeria as they dominate the emergency wards in its hospitals.

Uyilawa said his union represented 16,000 resident doctors out of a total of 42,000 doctors in Africa's most populous country.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

RELATED VIDEOS

Ministry of Health receives 180,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine as a donation from Gov't of Greece

HEALTH WATCH: How Covid-19 misinformation worldwide has created panic by misleading masses

KEMRI makes a breakthrough in the fight against Covid-19 by developing a Virus Transport Media (VTM)

Share this story
Coast governor aspirants clash over county's bloated workforce
The issue of a bloated workforce at the Mombasa County has emerged again as the race to succeed Governor Hassan Joho gains momentum.
Ministry to partner with private sector to import Covid-19 vaccines
The private sector has finally been given a nod to import coronavirus vaccines.

MOST READ

Missing student found dead at university grounds
Missing student found dead at university grounds

NATIONAL

By Kennedy Gachuhi, Robert Kiplagat and James Omoro

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
South Sudan President Salva Kiir orders end to factional infighting

By Reuters | 28 minutes ago

South Sudan President Salva Kiir orders end to factional infighting
Chibok schoolgirl freed in Nigeria seven years after abduction

By Reuters | 4 hours ago

Chibok schoolgirl freed in Nigeria seven years after abduction
Guinea confirms first case of deadly Marburg virus

By Betty Njeru | 1 day ago

Guinea confirms first case of deadly Marburg virus
Tunisia: Suspension of government meant to resolve political quarrels- Envoy

By Patrick Vidija | 1 day ago

Tunisia: Suspension of government meant to resolve political quarrels- Envoy

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC