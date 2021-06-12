Colombia ex-president asks forgiveness for army's extrajudicial killings
AMERICA
By Reuters | June 12th 2021
In public testimony to Colombia's truth commission on Friday, former President Juan Manuel Santos asked for forgiveness for extrajudicial killings of thousands of people committed by the country's armed forces partly during his time as defense minister.
Santos, who in 2016 signed the peace deal which created the commission, testified about the so-called "false positives" scandal, when soldiers murdered civilians and registered them as guerrilla fighters killed in combat to receive benefits.
The country's transitional justice court says at least 6,402 people were killed and falsely presented as rebels between 2002 and 2008, during the term of ex-President Alvaro Uribe. Some victims groups allege the figure could be higher.
Santos served as defense minister under Uribe for nearly three years between 2006 and 2009 and was in the post when the killings were uncovered.
KEEP READING
Activists call for arrest of police officers implicated in slum murder
Officer in Lessos shooting case charged with murder
IPOA asked to probe extrajudicial killings in Tana River County
Bring dark chapter of extrajudicial killings, disappearances to an end
"The chapter of the false positives is one of the most painful moments I've had in my public life and is an indelible stain on the honor of the army," said Santos, adding he regretted mothers lost children to the practice during his time as minister.
Pressure to produce high kill counts, backed by Uribe, was to blame, he said, and the army should ask forgiveness.
"This should never have happened," Santos said. "I recognize that and ask forgiveness from all the mothers and their families, victims of this horror, from the depths of my soul."
Santos said when he first heard rumors of the killings, he did not believe them.
Once it became clear the rumors were true, Santos said he issued orders privileging demobilizations and captures over kills, changed protocols for handling combat deaths and modified criteria for awarding medals.
The results of an internal investigation left him stunned, Santos said.
"I had perhaps never felt with such force a combination of anger and intense pain, with such deep sadness."
Dozens of military officials - who broke will all accepted doctrine - were removed from their posts, he said, and changes to protocol led to a precipitous descent in murders committed by the army.
Victims groups the False Positive Mothers of Colombia had earlier urged Santos to ask forgiveness.
"For the memory of our children tell the truth," the group tweeted.
Dozens of army officials have been detained and convicted of involvement in the killings.
The 2016 peace deal with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) guerrillas won Santos the Nobel Peace Prize and saw some 13,000 FARC members demobilize.
Santos is the third former president to give a contribution to the commission, whose mandate ends this year.
It is unclear whether Uribe - who vehemently opposed the peace deal - will eventually testify.
RELATED VIDEOS
Timu ya raga Impala Saracens na Top Fry Nakuru kupata ujuzi wa mchezo wa raga nchini uingereza
Devolution CS Anne Waiguru collect UN award for the Huduma Kenya programme
KTN Prime Discussion: Is it Justified to kill someone while protecting a VIP?
With military victory elusive, W.African nations quietly back talks with IslamistsWest African armies and international allies have fought against militant groups active in the Sahel region, some linked to the al al Qaeda.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phoneTracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.
MOST READ
Referendum not factored in money allocated to IEBC, agency boss says
NATIONAL
- You’ve no way out but to appoint the six judges, CJ Koome tells Uhuru
NATIONAL
- If Kalonzo, Raila don’t unite in 2022, Ruto will have a field day: Ngilu
POLITICS
- Freak crash claims four lives, one survives
NORTH EASTERN
By Mate Tongola
- Uhuru should now go back to Ruto or fire his speech writers
OPINION
- Teenager who went missing in March found living as street boy
RIFT VALLEY