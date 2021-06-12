× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Colombia ex-president asks forgiveness for army's extrajudicial killings

AMERICA
By Reuters | June 12th 2021

Colombia's former President Juan Manuel Santos.[File,Standard]

In public testimony to Colombia's truth commission on Friday, former President Juan Manuel Santos asked for forgiveness for extrajudicial killings of thousands of people committed by the country's armed forces partly during his time as defense minister.

Santos, who in 2016 signed the peace deal which created the commission, testified about the so-called "false positives" scandal, when soldiers murdered civilians and registered them as guerrilla fighters killed in combat to receive benefits.

The country's transitional justice court says at least 6,402 people were killed and falsely presented as rebels between 2002 and 2008, during the term of ex-President Alvaro Uribe. Some victims groups allege the figure could be higher.

Santos served as defense minister under Uribe for nearly three years between 2006 and 2009 and was in the post when the killings were uncovered.

KEEP READING

 Activists call for arrest of police officers implicated in slum murder

 Officer in Lessos shooting case charged with murder

 IPOA asked to probe extrajudicial killings in Tana River County

 Bring dark chapter of extrajudicial killings, disappearances to an end

"The chapter of the false positives is one of the most painful moments I've had in my public life and is an indelible stain on the honor of the army," said Santos, adding he regretted mothers lost children to the practice during his time as minister.

Pressure to produce high kill counts, backed by Uribe, was to blame, he said, and the army should ask forgiveness.

"This should never have happened," Santos said. "I recognize that and ask forgiveness from all the mothers and their families, victims of this horror, from the depths of my soul."

Santos said when he first heard rumors of the killings, he did not believe them.

Once it became clear the rumors were true, Santos said he issued orders privileging demobilizations and captures over kills, changed protocols for handling combat deaths and modified criteria for awarding medals.

The results of an internal investigation left him stunned, Santos said.

"I had perhaps never felt with such force a combination of anger and intense pain, with such deep sadness."

Dozens of military officials - who broke will all accepted doctrine - were removed from their posts, he said, and changes to protocol led to a precipitous descent in murders committed by the army.

Victims groups the False Positive Mothers of Colombia had earlier urged Santos to ask forgiveness.

"For the memory of our children tell the truth," the group tweeted.

Dozens of army officials have been detained and convicted of involvement in the killings.

The 2016 peace deal with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) guerrillas won Santos the Nobel Peace Prize and saw some 13,000 FARC members demobilize.

Santos is the third former president to give a contribution to the commission, whose mandate ends this year.

It is unclear whether Uribe - who vehemently opposed the peace deal - will eventually testify.

 

RELATED VIDEOS

Timu ya raga Impala Saracens na Top Fry Nakuru kupata ujuzi wa mchezo wa raga nchini uingereza

Devolution CS Anne Waiguru collect UN award for the Huduma Kenya programme

KTN Prime Discussion: Is it Justified to kill someone while protecting a VIP?

Share this story
With military victory elusive, W.African nations quietly back talks with Islamists
West African armies and international allies have fought against militant groups active in the Sahel region, some linked to the al al Qaeda.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Referendum not factored in money allocated to IEBC, agency boss says
Referendum not factored in money allocated to IEBC, agency boss says

NATIONAL

By Mireri Junior

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Gambling habit: Nun admits squandering school cash

By Reuters | 1 day ago

Gambling habit: Nun admits squandering school cash
US agents to start wearing body cameras when serving warrants

By Reuters | 3 days ago

US agents to start wearing body cameras when serving warrants
Biden rejects new Republican infrastructure offer

By Reuters | 6 days ago

Biden rejects new Republican infrastructure offer
Facebook suspends former US President Trump's account for two years

By Reuters | 7 days ago

Facebook suspends former US President Trump's account for two years

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC