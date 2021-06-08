× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

New Zealand PM Ardern to take first dose of COVID-19 vaccine next week

WORLD
By Reuters | June 8th 2021

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. [Reuters]

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Tuesday that she would get her first COVID-19 shot at the end of next week, as the country prepared to receive another 1 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

"For me, it's been important that I allow those in the most at risk group... to be prioritised," Ardern said in a news conference.

"I'm choosing to be vaccinated at this point in order to play my role in demonstrating that I consider it to be absolutely safe and also really critical to keep others safe," she said.

Pfizer has scheduled delivery of an estimated 1 million doses of vaccine to New Zealand in July, Ardern said.

KEEP READING

 Spain call up four extra players for training camp after COVID-19 positive

 The man carrying the hopes of a nation

 Eldoret City Marathon chase global status

 Ex-CBK boss calls for debt solution

The Pacific island nation, which has been among the most successful in the world in containing the spread of COVID-19, has so far fully vaccinated about 250,000 of its 5 million population.

About 20,000 doses a day are being administered, and the Pfizer deliveries will enable that pace to increase significantly, Ardern said. At the peak of the programme in August and September, 50,000 doses will be administered each day, she said.

New Zealand has had 2,336 confirmed cases and 26 deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic so far.

 

Covid 19 Time Series

 

RELATED VIDEOS

Tracking Covid-19: Kenya records 324 new cases, 10 deaths in last 24 hours

Covid Downward Trend: Kenya records 86 new Covid-19 cases with positivity rate now at 3.1%

HEALTH WATCH: Scientists working on developing vaccine that comes in form of a pill & nasal spray

Share this story
Burial plans for late Benjamin Ayimba announced
According to the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) website, a requiem mass will be held at Our Lady Queen of Peace in Nairobi on Wednesday 9 June from 12 pm.
Kenyan air strike in Somalia allegedly kills woman and her child
The Somali government on Friday condemned what it called "indiscriminate air strikes" in El Ade and Hisa-u-Gur towns carried out by Kenyan forces.

MOST READ

Main suspect in 8yr old Shantel Nzembi’s murder to remain in custody for a week
Main suspect in 8yr old Shantel Nzembi’s murder to remain in custody for a week

EASTERN

By Peterson Githaiga and Winfrey Owino

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Kenyan air strike in Somalia allegedly kills woman and her child

By Reuters | 43 minutes ago

Kenyan air strike in Somalia allegedly kills woman and her child
Nigeria orders broadcasters not to use Twitter to gather information

By Reuters | 2 hours ago

Nigeria orders broadcasters not to use Twitter to gather information
US agents to start wearing body cameras when serving warrants

By Reuters | 2 hours ago

US agents to start wearing body cameras when serving warrants
Uganda closes schools for 42 days in new Covid-19 guidelines

By Winfrey Owino | 1 day ago

Uganda closes schools for 42 days in new Covid-19 guidelines

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC