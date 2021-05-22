× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Microsoft announces retirement of Internet Explorer

WORLD
By Reuters | May 22nd 2021
Launched in 1995, Internet Explorer became the dominant browser for over a decade. [Courtesy]

Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) is pulling the plug on its once omnipresent browser, Internet Explorer, next year as it prepares to battle market leader Chrome with its slicker Edge browser.

Launched in 1995, Internet Explorer became the dominant browser for over a decade as it was bundled with Microsoft's Windows operating system that came pre-installed in billions of computers.

The browser, however, started losing out to Google's Chrome in the late 2000s and has become a subject of countless internet memes for its sluggishness in comparison to its rivals.

To compete better, Microsoft launched the Edge browser in 2015 that runs on the same technology as the Google browser.

As of April, Chrome has a 65% share of the global browser market, followed by Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) Safari, with an 18% share, according to web analytics firm Statcounter. Microsoft Edge has a 3% share, while Internet Explorer has a miniscule share of the market it once dominated.

KEEP READING

 Action Aid says tech giants should pay more tax

 Microsoft now says it investigated Gates' involvement with employee

 World stocks hit record high, powered by Wall Street

 LinkedIn cuts 960 jobs as pandemic puts the brakes on corporate hiring

The Windows software maker said on Wednesday the future of Internet Explorer on Windows 10 was in its faster and more secure Microsoft Edge.

“Internet Explorer 11 desktop application will be retired and go out of support on June 15, 2022, for certain versions of Windows 10,” the company said in a blog post.

The browser was at the heart of an antitrust case against Microsoft more than two decades ago, with a U.S. judge deciding that the software titan had broken the law after it combined Internet Explorer and the Windows operating system.

Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!

Take a survey

The most serious violations of the law were upheld on appeal, but the company continued to bundle its operating system and browser. 

RELATED VIDEOS

Wakaazi Nakuru watumia mbwa kukabiliana na mnyama Nyani na Tumbiri

High cost of power still our pain, manufacturers cry foul

Microsoft appoints Ibrahim Youssry as regional general manager

Share this story
Dons excel as TV political pundits, ignore rot in varsities
Media superstar professor go missing when it comes to critical matters that afflict the education sector but weigh in a great deal on political issues
Kenya 7s' coach Innocent Simiyu's tribute to late Ayimba
Kenya Sevens Coach Innocent "Namcos" Simiyu described...

MOST READ

Uhuru lauds CJ Martha Koome in swearing-in message
Uhuru lauds CJ Martha Koome in swearing-in message

NATIONAL

By Too Jared

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Nigerian army chief dies in air force plane crash

By Reuters | 2 hours ago

Nigerian army chief dies in air force plane crash
Inside the race to find a Covid-19 treatment pill

By Reuters | 22 hours ago

Inside the race to find a Covid-19 treatment pill
‘Anxiety and stress’ as vaccine shortfall hits Africa’s inoculation drive

By Reuters | 1 day ago

‘Anxiety and stress’ as vaccine shortfall hits Africa’s inoculation drive
Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau dead?

By Too Jared | 1 day ago

Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau dead?

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC