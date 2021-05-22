Microsoft announces retirement of Internet Explorer
WORLD
By Reuters | May 22nd 2021
Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) is pulling the plug on its once omnipresent browser, Internet Explorer, next year as it prepares to battle market leader Chrome with its slicker Edge browser.
Launched in 1995, Internet Explorer became the dominant browser for over a decade as it was bundled with Microsoft's Windows operating system that came pre-installed in billions of computers.
The browser, however, started losing out to Google's Chrome in the late 2000s and has become a subject of countless internet memes for its sluggishness in comparison to its rivals.
To compete better, Microsoft launched the Edge browser in 2015 that runs on the same technology as the Google browser.
As of April, Chrome has a 65% share of the global browser market, followed by Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) Safari, with an 18% share, according to web analytics firm Statcounter. Microsoft Edge has a 3% share, while Internet Explorer has a miniscule share of the market it once dominated.
KEEP READING
Action Aid says tech giants should pay more tax
Microsoft now says it investigated Gates' involvement with employee
World stocks hit record high, powered by Wall Street
LinkedIn cuts 960 jobs as pandemic puts the brakes on corporate hiring
The Windows software maker said on Wednesday the future of Internet Explorer on Windows 10 was in its faster and more secure Microsoft Edge.
“Internet Explorer 11 desktop application will be retired and go out of support on June 15, 2022, for certain versions of Windows 10,” the company said in a blog post.
The browser was at the heart of an antitrust case against Microsoft more than two decades ago, with a U.S. judge deciding that the software titan had broken the law after it combined Internet Explorer and the Windows operating system.
Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!Take a survey
The most serious violations of the law were upheld on appeal, but the company continued to bundle its operating system and browser.
RELATED VIDEOS
Wakaazi Nakuru watumia mbwa kukabiliana na mnyama Nyani na Tumbiri
High cost of power still our pain, manufacturers cry foul
Microsoft appoints Ibrahim Youssry as regional general manager
Dons excel as TV political pundits, ignore rot in varsitiesMedia superstar professor go missing when it comes to critical matters that afflict the education sector but weigh in a great deal on political issues
Kenya 7s' coach Innocent Simiyu's tribute to late AyimbaKenya Sevens Coach Innocent "Namcos" Simiyu described...
MOST READ
Uhuru lauds CJ Martha Koome in swearing-in message
NATIONAL
By Too Jared
- Kibaki Cabinets: Wamalwa the unapologetic Anglophile
KIBAKI CABINETS
- Uhuru, Chief Justice Koome draw the line
NATIONAL
- Uhuru commissions KDF operational vehicles, engineering equipment
NAIROBI
By PSCU
- IEBC appeals BBI judgement
NATIONAL
- Support the Judiciary, CJ Koome tells Uhuru
NATIONAL
By Fred Kagonye