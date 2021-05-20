Breast implant victims to receive compensation
EUROPE
By Reuters | May 20th 2021
The Paris appeal court on Thursday has confirmed that victims of defective breast implants made by French company Poly Implant Prothese (PIP) should receive compensation, French advocacy association PIPA representing victims said in a statement.
The Poly Implant Prothese 'PIP' scandal, in which the company filled its implants with unauthorised industrial silicone instead of medical silicone, occurred in 2010 and affected about 300,000 women in some 65 countries. The company shut down in 2010.
