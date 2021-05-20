× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Cartoons Lifestyle Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ramadhan Special Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Breast implant victims to receive compensation

EUROPE
By Reuters | May 20th 2021

Jan Spivey is one of the breast implant victims who has suffered following the surgery. [Courtesy]

The Paris appeal court on Thursday has confirmed that victims of defective breast implants made by French company Poly Implant Prothese (PIP) should receive compensation, French advocacy association PIPA representing victims said in a statement.

The Poly Implant Prothese 'PIP' scandal, in which the company filled its implants with unauthorised industrial silicone instead of medical silicone, occurred in 2010 and affected about 300,000 women in some 65 countries. The company shut down in 2010.

India blocks Chinese firms from 5G services trials over border clashes
China lost a major share of Indian users because of the infamous border clashes with India last year.
Kenya bag four wins at AICC games in Malawi
Kenya national chess team registered an improved performance in their...

Uhuru appoints Martha Koome as Chief Justice
Uhuru appoints Martha Koome as Chief Justice

NATIONAL

By Betty Njeru

DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born

By Reuters | 28 minutes ago

DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born
Former Italian Prime Minister Berlusconi seriously ill, prosecutor says

By Reuters | 17 hours ago

Former Italian Prime Minister Berlusconi seriously ill, prosecutor says
EU agrees to open doors to vaccinated foreigners

By Reuters | 17 hours ago

EU agrees to open doors to vaccinated foreigners
Merkel condemns synagogue attacks - spokesman

By Reuters | 5 days ago

Merkel condemns synagogue attacks - spokesman

