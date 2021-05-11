× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Cartoons Lifestyle Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ramadhan Special Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Gaza's Hamas militants fire 130 rockets towards Tel Aviv - Hamas statement

WORLD
By Reuters | May 11th 2021
Rockets are seen launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, May 11, 2021. [Reuters]

Gaza's Islamist ruler Hamas said it had fired over 130 rockets towards Tel Aviv on Tuesday night in response to an Israeli air strike that had flattened a tower block in the Strip.

Sirens warning of incoming rocket fire blared in Tel Aviv and central Israel on Tuesday night, Reuters witnesses said.

The sounds of multiple explosions were also heard, just minutes after Gaza militants Hamas and Islamic Jihad vowed to respond to an Israeli air strike on a residential tower in the Strip earlier in the night.

"We are carrying (out) now our promise (by) launching a massive rocket strike against Tel Aviv and its suburbs, with 130 rockets, in response to the enemy's targeting of residential towers,” Hamas's armed wing said in a statement. 

KEEP READING

 Gaza block collapses after Israeli strike, rockets hit Tel Aviv

 Human Rights Watch accuses Israel of 'apartheid' crimes against Palestinians

 Palestinian driver shot dead after alleged car-ramming on Israeli police

 Gaza baby dies after Palestinians cut ties with Israel

