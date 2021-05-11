Gaza's Hamas militants fire 130 rockets towards Tel Aviv - Hamas statement

Rockets are seen launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, May 11, 2021. [Reuters]

Gaza's Islamist ruler Hamas said it had fired over 130 rockets towards Tel Aviv on Tuesday night in response to an Israeli air strike that had flattened a tower block in the Strip.

Sirens warning of incoming rocket fire blared in Tel Aviv and central Israel on Tuesday night, Reuters witnesses said.

The sounds of multiple explosions were also heard, just minutes after Gaza militants Hamas and Islamic Jihad vowed to respond to an Israeli air strike on a residential tower in the Strip earlier in the night.

"We are carrying (out) now our promise (by) launching a massive rocket strike against Tel Aviv and its suburbs, with 130 rockets, in response to the enemy's targeting of residential towers,” Hamas's armed wing said in a statement.

