We’re ready to cooperate, hug you: Suluhu to Kenyans as Uhuru removes border restrictions
AFRICA
By Brian Okoth | May 5th 2021
Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu on Wednesday re-emphasised her government’s commitment to strengthening trade relations between Dar and Nairobi.
In recent times, the bilateral ties between the East African neighbours have been loose following late President John Magufuli’s perceived hard-line stance in warming up to Kenyan traders in his country.
Suluhu, in a clear departure from her predecessor’s modus operandi, said Tanzania “cannot develop in isolation”, and, therefore, needed Kenya to help it realise its full cross-border trade potential.
“Nairobi has not lost its luster and has continued to flourish,” she said while addressing a gathering comprising Tanzanian and Kenyan business communities at Serena Hotel in Nairobi.
“It is my hope that companies from Kenya would be more than willing to assist their counterparts in Tanzania,” she said.
KEEP READING
Kenya and Tanzania agree to iron out trade barriers
Uhuru wa biashara, Suluhu la vikwazo: How Kenya-Tanzania trade will be streamlined
Suluhu: I came to introduce myself, cement Kenya-Tanzania ties
Suluhu said she was aware that the trade levels between Kenya and Tanzania have not been good “as she wanted them to be”.
“It is my hope that this business forum would allow business communities from both countries to identify investment opportunities in either of the two countries,” said the President.
“Tanzania is ready to receive business communities from Kenya; our doors are open for consultation, and our hands are open; ready to hug you and cooperate. My Government is more than ready to serve as a bridge for paving the way for cooperation between the two business communities from our two countries.”
Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!Take a survey
The Head of State further stated she was happy to provide solutions to Kenyans doing business in Tanzania.
“In Tanzania, you (Kenyans) have solutions to all the trade-related hurdles you might face. In Kenya, Tanzanians have the freedom to do business,” she said.
Her remarks came after President Uhuru Kenyatta said Tanzanians are free to do business in Kenya without work permits and other Immigration documents.
“I don’t have to wait for the Cabinet to approve that decision,” said Kenyatta.
Suluhu is expected to address a joint Parliamentary sitting later Wednesday as her two-day State visit comes to an end.
RELATED VIDEOS
President Suluhu will on Tuesday begin a two-day State visit on the invitation of President Kenyatta
Senator James Orengo shares his opinion on Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu
Rais wa Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan atangaza mikakati mpya ya kupambana na virusi vya Korona
Kenya and Tanzania agree to iron out trade barriersMinisters from the two countries are expected to meet before the end of the month to iron out issues affecting trade between the two countries.
Kiambaa by-election: Jubilee announces nomination dateJune Koinange, the widow to the late MP, Lenah Koinange, daughter of Mbiyu Koinange and her niece Damaris Wambui have declared interest.
MOST READ
ODM kicks out Otiende Amollo from House team as split grows over BBI
POLITICS
- Melinda’s long journey away from Bill Gates’ shadow
AMERICA
By Reuters
- Uhuru changes tune on purge against DP Ruto allies
POLITICS
- Man burns cow over a cup of milk
NYANZA
- IG Mutyambai pledges support to officer who lost three children in fire
RIFT VALLEY
- I won’t apologise, Havi tells Koome
NATIONAL
By Brian Okoth