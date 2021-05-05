× Digital News Videos Newsletters Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Cartoons Lifestyle Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Newsletters
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Cartoons
Lifestyle
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

We’re ready to cooperate, hug you: Suluhu to Kenyans as Uhuru removes border restrictions

AFRICA
By Brian Okoth | May 5th 2021
Tanzania’s President addressing business community members from Tanzania and Kenya at the Serena Hotel in Nairobi on May 5, 2021. [Standard]

Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu on Wednesday re-emphasised her government’s commitment to strengthening trade relations between Dar and Nairobi.

In recent times, the bilateral ties between the East African neighbours have been loose following late President John Magufuli’s perceived hard-line stance in warming up to Kenyan traders in his country.

Suluhu, in a clear departure from her predecessor’s modus operandi, said Tanzania “cannot develop in isolation”, and, therefore, needed Kenya to help it realise its full cross-border trade potential.

“Nairobi has not lost its luster and has continued to flourish,” she said while addressing a gathering comprising Tanzanian and Kenyan business communities at Serena Hotel in Nairobi.

“It is my hope that companies from Kenya would be more than willing to assist their counterparts in Tanzania,” she said.

KEEP READING

 Kenya and Tanzania agree to iron out trade barriers

 Uhuru wa biashara, Suluhu la vikwazo: How Kenya-Tanzania trade will be streamlined

 Suluhu: I came to introduce myself, cement Kenya-Tanzania ties

 Coast hopes on Suluhu after six years strained trade ties

Suluhu said she was aware that the trade levels between Kenya and Tanzania have not been good “as she wanted them to be”.

“It is my hope that this business forum would allow business communities from both countries to identify investment opportunities in either of the two countries,” said the President.

“Tanzania is ready to receive business communities from Kenya; our doors are open for consultation, and our hands are open; ready to hug you and cooperate. My Government is more than ready to serve as a bridge for paving the way for cooperation between the two business communities from our two countries.”

Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!

Take a survey

The Head of State further stated she was happy to provide solutions to Kenyans doing business in Tanzania.

“In Tanzania, you (Kenyans) have solutions to all the trade-related hurdles you might face. In Kenya, Tanzanians have the freedom to do business,” she said.

Her remarks came after President Uhuru Kenyatta said Tanzanians are free to do business in Kenya without work permits and other Immigration documents.

“I don’t have to wait for the Cabinet to approve that decision,” said Kenyatta.

Suluhu is expected to address a joint Parliamentary sitting later Wednesday as her two-day State visit comes to an end.

RELATED VIDEOS

President Suluhu will on Tuesday begin a two-day State visit on the invitation of President Kenyatta

Senator James Orengo shares his opinion on Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu

Rais wa Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan atangaza mikakati mpya ya kupambana na virusi vya Korona

Share this story
Kenya and Tanzania agree to iron out trade barriers
Ministers from the two countries are expected to meet before the end of the month to iron out issues affecting trade between the two countries.
Kiambaa by-election: Jubilee announces nomination date
June Koinange, the widow to the late MP, Lenah Koinange, daughter of Mbiyu Koinange and her niece Damaris Wambui have declared interest.

MOST READ

ODM kicks out Otiende Amollo from House team as split grows over BBI
ODM kicks out Otiende Amollo from House team as split grows over BBI

POLITICS

By Moses Nyamori and Kepher Otieno

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Tanzania, once sceptical of COVID-19, announces measures to curb new variants

By Reuters | 1 day ago

Tanzania, once sceptical of COVID-19, announces measures to curb new variants
Kenya-Tanzania seek to repair bilateral ties

By Allan Mungai | 1 day ago

Kenya-Tanzania seek to repair bilateral ties
Rhino poachers back after South Africa eases lockdown restrictions

By Reuters | 2 days ago

Rhino poachers back after South Africa eases lockdown restrictions
Ethiopia declares Tigray's TPLF, Shene terrorist groups

By Mireri Junior | 3 days ago

Ethiopia declares Tigray's TPLF, Shene terrorist groups

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC