The 30 mourners at Prince Philip's funeral

EUROPE
By Reuters | April 17th 2021
Artist Kaya Mar holds a painting depicting Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, outside Windsor Castle on the day of the funeral of the Prince who died at the age of 99, in Windsor, near London, Britain April 17, 2021. [REUTERS/Peter Cziborra]

Only 30 mourners will be able to attend the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip on Saturday because of restrictions in England to stop the spread of COVID-19. 

Here is a list of those who will be in the congregation of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the ceremonial royal funeral service for Philip, Queen Elizabeth's husband, who died last week aged 99.

ROYAL FAMILY:

Queen Elizabeth.

Prince Charles; Princess Anne; Prince Andrew; Prince Edward - the children of the queen and Philip.

The children's spouses: Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall; Vice Admiral Tim Laurence; Sophie, the Countess of Wessex.

The couple's grandchildren: Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Kate; Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex; James, Viscount Severn; Louise Mountbatten-Windsor; Peter Phillips; Zara Tindall and husband Mike; Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi; Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank.

People look at images of Prince Philip displayed in the front window of "the Gallery at Ice" in Windsor, England, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Lady Sarah Chatto, the daughter of the queen's sister Princess Margaret, and her husband Daniel; David Armstrong-Jones, the Earl of Snowdon, Margaret's son.

Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, the queen's cousin; Prince Richard, the Duke of Gloucester, the queen's cousin. Princess Alexandra, Lady Ogilvy, the queen's cousin.

PHILIP'S FAMILY

Bernhard, Hereditary Prince of Baden, Philip's great-nephew; Prince Donatus, Landgrave of Hesse, a great-nephew by marriage of Philip's youngest sister; Prince Philipp of Hohenlohe-Langenburg, Philip's great-nephew; Penelope Knatchbull, Countess Mountbatten of Burma, a close friend of Philip's.

