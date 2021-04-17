The 30 mourners at Prince Philip's funeral
EUROPE
By Reuters | April 17th 2021
Only 30 mourners will be able to attend the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip on Saturday because of restrictions in England to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Here is a list of those who will be in the congregation of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the ceremonial royal funeral service for Philip, Queen Elizabeth's husband, who died last week aged 99.
ROYAL FAMILY:
Queen Elizabeth.
Prince Charles; Princess Anne; Prince Andrew; Prince Edward - the children of the queen and Philip.
KEEP READING
Prince Philip: The Queen of England consort who became an errand boy
Nyeri church where Prince Philip, Queen left lasting memories
When Prince Philip visited Kenya in 1972
The children's spouses: Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall; Vice Admiral Tim Laurence; Sophie, the Countess of Wessex.
The couple's grandchildren: Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Kate; Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex; James, Viscount Severn; Louise Mountbatten-Windsor; Peter Phillips; Zara Tindall and husband Mike; Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi; Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank.
Lady Sarah Chatto, the daughter of the queen's sister Princess Margaret, and her husband Daniel; David Armstrong-Jones, the Earl of Snowdon, Margaret's son.
Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, the queen's cousin; Prince Richard, the Duke of Gloucester, the queen's cousin. Princess Alexandra, Lady Ogilvy, the queen's cousin.
PHILIP'S FAMILY
Bernhard, Hereditary Prince of Baden, Philip's great-nephew; Prince Donatus, Landgrave of Hesse, a great-nephew by marriage of Philip's youngest sister; Prince Philipp of Hohenlohe-Langenburg, Philip's great-nephew; Penelope Knatchbull, Countess Mountbatten of Burma, a close friend of Philip's.
Take a quick survey and help us improve our websiteTake a survey
Castro era in Cuba to end as Raul confirms he’s retiringRaul Castro confirmed he was handing over the leadership of the Cuban Communist Party to a younger generation.
Three astronauts return safely to Earth from International Space StationThree members of the International Space Station's crew returned safely to Earth on Saturday on a Russian Soyuz craft.
MOST READ
Kiru School principal’s widow declared guilty of murder
RIFT VALLEY
- Family appeals for help for American man held in hospital over bill
NAIROBI
- 16-year-old girl ends her life over boyfriend
NYANZA
- Editors rally for TV station after exposé
NAIROBI
- Moni Wekesa: The academic giant in the hot CJ seat today
NAIROBI
By Betty Njeru
- Why man’s CCTV evidence is useless in his divorce case
KENYA