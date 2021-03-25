×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Japanese owner of container ship stuck in Suez Canal apologizes

By Reuters | March 25th 2021 at 13:57:48 GMT +0300

Stranded container ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, is seen after it ran aground, in Suez Canal, Egypt. [Reuters]

Shoei Kisen, the Japanese owner of a container ship stuck in the Suez Canal that is holding up potentially billions of dollars of traded goods, apologized on Thursday and added that it was working towards a resolution of the situation.

It said getting the ship moving was “extremely difficult”, but that there were no injuries or oil spillage caused by it running aground.

 “We sincere apologize for causing a great deal of concern,” the company said in an English statement more than 24 hours after the grounding.

It said there were 25 crew on board, all of them of Indian nationality. The ship was fully laden with consumer goods bound for European markets in 20,000 standard shipping containers.

Read More

The specialist salvage company in charge of trying to get the ship moving describes it like a “beached whale”. The 400 metre (about 440 yards) container ship has resisted attempts to get it to move off the sandy edge of a narrow portion of the Canal.

The ship wedged against the edge of the Canal after losing control of steering in high winds.

Shoei Kisen and insurers of the ship, one of the world’s largest ever stuck in the Suez Canal, face claims totalling millions of dollars, even if it is refloated quickly, industry sources said on Wednesday.

 

Related Topics
Shoei Kisen Suez Canal Container Ship
Share this story
Previous article
Kenyan women did not want more kids during pandemic
Next article
Health Ministry to prioritise persons aged 58 and above in vaccination drive

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Container ship runs aground in Suez Canal, blocks traffic
Container ship runs aground in Suez Canal, blocks traffic

LATEST STORIES

Journalist Robin Njogu buried
Journalist Robin Njogu buried

CHECKPOINT

LIST: New Covid-19 measures to tame third wave

15 hours ago

LIST: New Covid-19 measures to tame third wave
Explainer: How worried should we be about reports of blood c...

8 days ago

Explainer: How worried should we be about reports of blood clots and AstraZeneca's vaccine?
Fact-Check: Is Cyril Ramaphosa in Tanzania for Suluhu's swearing in?

8 days ago

Fact-Check: Is Cyril Ramaphosa in Tanzania for Suluhu's swearing in?
Explainer: The heart condition that killed Magufuli

9 days ago

Explainer: The heart condition that killed Magufuli

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Report proposes higher grades for law degree studies

Report proposes higher grades for law degree studies

Augustine Oduor 15 hours ago
Tears as Tanzania buries 'people' president

Tears as Tanzania buries 'people' president

Emmanuel Too 15 hours ago
BBI in limbo as court slams brakes yet again

BBI in limbo as court slams brakes yet again

Julius Chepkwony 15 hours ago
How Stars bottled chance to play at Afcon next year

How Stars bottled chance to play at Afcon next year

Rodgers Eshitemi 15 hours ago

More stories

Magufuli set to be buried at his home in Chato

By Too Jared
Magufuli set to be buried at his home in Chato

Australian PM apologises for raising harassment allegation

By Reuters
Australian PM apologises for raising harassment allegation

10 killed in mass shooting at Colorado grocery store, injured suspect in custody

By Reuters
10 killed in mass shooting at Colorado grocery store, injured suspect in custody

Israeli's vote on Netanyahu again

By Reuters
Israeli's vote on Netanyahu again

Samia Suluhu: Announcing Magufuli’s death felt like a mistake

By Jael Mboga
Samia Suluhu: Announcing Magufuli’s death felt like a mistake

Mavado’s son Dante Brooks sentenced to life imprisonment

By Faith Musyoki
Mavado’s son Dante Brooks sentenced to life imprisonment

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.