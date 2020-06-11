×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

US House to bring Trump incitement charge to Senate, launching second impeachment trial

By Reuters | January 25th 2021 at 15:52:45 GMT +0300

US President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One after arriving at Charlotte Douglas International Airport prior to an event at in Charlotte, North Carolina, US, February 7, 2020.

The U.S. House of Representatives on Monday will formally charge ex-President Donald Trump with inciting insurrection in a fiery speech to his followers before this month’s deadly attack on the Capitol, signaling the start of his second impeachment trial.

Nine House Democrats who will serve as prosecutors will proceed through the building where hundreds of Trump supporters fought with police, leaving five dead, at about 7 p.m. on Monday (0000 GMT), carrying the article of impeachment to the Senate where Trump will face trial.

A similar ceremony was carried out for Trump’s first impeachment trial last January, when the House clerk and sergeant at arms led a small procession of lawmakers through a hushed Capitol.

Read More

It will mark two historic firsts - Trump is the only U.S. president to have been impeached by the House twice and will be the first to face trial after leaving office. Conviction in the Senate could result in a vote to ban him from holding future office.

Leaders of the Senate, which is divided 50-50 with Democrats holding a majority because of the tie-breaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris, have agreed not to start the trial until Feb. 9. That gives Trump more time to prepare a defense and allows the chamber to focus on President Joe Biden’s early priorities, including Cabinet appointments.

After a two-month campaign to try to discredit his election defeat, Trump on Jan. 6 urged his followers to “fight” to overturn the result. A mob later descended on the Capitol, sending lawmakers into hiding and for several hours delaying Congress’ formal certification of Biden’s victory.

Ten House Republicans joined Democrats in voting to impeach Trump, a step akin to an indictment in a criminal trial. Senate Democrats will need the support of 17 Republicans to convict him, a steep climb given Trump’s continued popularity with Republican voters.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll on Friday found that 51% of Americans thought the Senate should convict Trump. That largely broke down along party lines, with less than two in 10 Republicans agreeing.

‘A flaming fire’

Multiple Republicans, including the party’s Senate leader, Mitch McConnell, have condemned the violence and criticized Trump for inciting it. Republican Senator Mitt Romney told CNN on Sunday that the trial was necessitated by Trump’s inflammatory call to his supporters.

“I believe that what is being alleged and what we saw, which is incitement to insurrection, is an impeachable offense. If not, what is?” said Romney, a frequent Trump critic and the only Republican to vote to convict him at his first impeachment trial.

But a significant number of Republican lawmakers have raised objections to the impeachment. Senator Marco Rubio pronounced the trial “stupid” and “counterproductive” on “Fox News Sunday.”

“We already have a flaming fire in this country and it’s like taking a bunch of gasoline and pouring it on top of the fire,” Rubio said.

The case is a simpler one than Trump’s first impeachment, which focused on a phone call with Ukraine’s president that was disclosed by a whistleblower. In this case, the actions in question played out in a public speech and a separate phone call to a Georgia election official that was released to the news media.

Trump was acquitted in his first trial last year, which took nearly three weeks and dealt with charges the president had abused his power and obstructed Congress in relation to his call pressing Ukraine to investigate Biden. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday the second trial would be fairly quick.

“Everyone wants to put this awful chapter in American history behind us. But sweeping it under the rug will not bring healing,” Schumer said in New York. “I believe it will be a fair trial. But it will move relatively quickly and not take up too much time because we have so much else to do.”

Related Topics
Donald Trump Trump Impeachment House of Representatives
Share this story
Previous article
ODM’s Sifuna wants Sonko probed over 2017 election chaos remarks
Next article
Earth is losing ice faster today than in the mid-1990s, study suggests

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Why citizen Trump faces uncertain legal future
Why citizen Trump faces uncertain legal future

LATEST STORIES

Public have two weeks to comment on draft tea regulations
Public have two weeks to comment on draft tea regulations

CHECKPOINT

AGM reports paint a different picture of CEOs salaries

3 days ago

AGM reports paint a different picture of CEOs salaries
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

6 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

7 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools
Does the number of children you have matter?

7 days ago

Does the number of children you have matter?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

What’s causing a spike in thyroid cancer infections?

What’s causing a spike in thyroid cancer infections?

Gatonye Gathura 4 hours ago
Would you loan your body to science for cash?

Would you loan your body to science for cash?

Gatonye Gathura 5 hours ago
Does when you eat really matter?

Does when you eat really matter?

Gloria Aradi 6 hours ago
Jubilee failures: Why Raila isn’t blameless

Jubilee failures: Why Raila isn’t blameless

Andrew Kipkemboi 8 hours ago

More stories

Mexican president contracts COVID-19 after worst week of pandemic

By Reuters
Mexican president contracts COVID-19 after worst week of pandemic

Bernie Sanders selling inauguration meme sweatshirt to fund charity

By Mireri Junior and Agencies
Bernie Sanders selling inauguration meme sweatshirt to fund charity

Why citizen Trump faces uncertain legal future

By Reuters
Why citizen Trump faces uncertain legal future

US to rejoin vaccine drive for poor nations

By Reuters
US to rejoin vaccine drive for poor nations

Biden launches COVID-19 initiatives on first full day in White House

By Reuters
Biden launches COVID-19 initiatives on first full day in White House

How world leaders are reacting to Joe Biden's inauguration

By Reuters
How world leaders are reacting to Joe Biden's inauguration

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.