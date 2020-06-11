×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

US President Biden arrives safely at White House, protected by thousands of troops, barricades

By Reuters | January 21st 2021 at 09:03:39 GMT +0300

Marine One flies by the Washington Monument on its way to the White House in Washington, DC, US. [Reuters]

After taking the oath of office and a brief dash to shake some hands, Joe Biden made it safely to the White House in a barricaded city guarded by more than 25,000 troops and devoid of the hundreds of thousands of spectators who normally throng to the quadrennial ritual.

The unprecedented precautions ensured the new U.S. president and Vice President Kamala Harris took office free of incident in a ceremony outside the U.S. Capitol, two weeks to the day after a mob attacked the building in a failed attempt to keep Congress from certifying their victory.

After being driven from the Capitol in a slow motorcade, Biden briskly walked the last block from the Treasury to the White House, unexpectedly greeting some invited and screened guests and members of the news media along the way in a highly secured area. Harris walked part of the way to her office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next door to the White House.

“Just days after a riotous mob thought they could use violence to silence the will of the people, to stop the work of our democracy, to drive us from this sacred ground, it did not happen. It will never happen. Not today, not tomorrow, not ever,” Biden said in his inaugural speech at the Capitol.

Read More

Some right-wing extremist groups had vowed to disrupt Biden’s inauguration following the Jan. 6 attack, but only scattered protests emerged on Wednesday.

The U.S. Secret Service, which ran the security operation, reported one arrest, a person who tried to enter a checkpoint to a restricted area near the White House carrying loose, unregistered ammunition. DC Police and Capitol Police reported no arrests.

At least 217 people were arrested in 2017 during violent protests of former president Donald Trump's inauguration day.

Outside Union Station, the city’s train terminal, National Guard troops carrying rifles stood behind razor wire-topped fencing that sealed off Capitol Hill.

A small group of protesters stood outside the security perimeter. “If Joe Biden wants to take America to hell, go right ahead!” one shouted through a bullhorn.

Elsewhere downtown, protester Gordon Diehl said he was disappointed that more who shared his views had not come out. “Hoping to see more Trump supporters at least, keep on fighting or something,” the Michigan resident said.

At Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House, a center of racial-justice protests in the summer, a sparse crowd cheered when Biden mentioned in his speech that Harris would be the first Black vice president.

“I felt like a ton of weight was lifted from my shoulders,” said Tiffany Wade, who traveled with her daughter and mother from Alabama to witness the inauguration.

US President Joe Biden signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. [Reuters]

Earlier on Wednesday, outgoing President Donald Trump left the White House for the final time, his helicopter flying over thousands of American and state flags planted in the National Mall. The banners stood in for the hundreds of thousands of people who gathered for past inaugurations to watch the proceedings on big-screen televisions.

Two demonstrations that had been planned along the parade route to the White House had been canceled, according to the National Park Service.

The security precautions, along with a coronavirus pandemic that has prompted many to avoid public gatherings, left city streets largely empty.

“It’s, frankly, painful to see this, the whole city shut down,” former Republican Senator Jeff Flake told reporters as he arrived at the Capitol.

On Tuesday, Pentagon officials said a dozen National Guard members had been removed from inauguration duty after troops were screened for potential ties to right-wing extremism and troubling text messages.

BRIDGES, SUBWAY STATIONS CLOSED

Bridges between Virginia and downtown Washington have been closed, as were downtown Metro stations.

Some intercity bus services and passenger trains were suspended.

With inaugural balls and other parties previously canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event has taken on a somber tone in Washington.

After Twitter and Facebook suspended accounts calling for violence, organizing activity has been pushed onto unmoderated channels such as 8kun.

“The FBI appears to be taking these threats seriously, but disciplined lone wolf actors, regardless of ideology, are extremely difficult to track,” said Daniel Jones, president of Advance Democracy, a nonprofit research group.

Related Topics
President Joe Biden Vice President Kamala Harris
Share this story
Previous article
Construction research hit by poor funding: PS
Next article
Mercedes unveils electric compact SUV in bid to outdo Tesla

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

The wealthy Republicans who want to oust Trump in November's election
The wealthy Republicans who want to oust Trump in November's election

LATEST STORIES

Arsenal agree to terminate defender Sokratis' contract
Arsenal agree to terminate defender Sokratis' contract

CHECKPOINT

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

2 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

2 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools
Does the number of children you have matter?

2 days ago

Does the number of children you have matter?
Explainer: What happens next for Trump?

7 days ago

Explainer: What happens next for Trump?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Rotational presidency won’t amplify tribalism

Rotational presidency won’t amplify tribalism

Babere Chacha and John Wahome 10 hours ago
What US leadership change means for Kenya on trade, ties

What US leadership change means for Kenya on trade, ties

Macharia Kamau and Frankline Sunday 10 hours ago
Where are the 5M masks?

Where are the 5M masks?

Augustine Oduor 10 hours ago
Living on the edge: Three in 10 buildings could tumble

Living on the edge: Three in 10 buildings could tumble

Wainaina Wambu 10 hours ago

More stories

How world leaders are reacting to Joe Biden's inauguration

By Reuters
How world leaders are reacting to Joe Biden's inauguration

Breaking barriers, Kamala Harris is sworn in as US vice president

By Reuters
Breaking barriers, Kamala Harris is sworn in as US vice president

Assuming US presidency, Biden calls for end to 'uncivil war'

By Reuters
Assuming US presidency, Biden calls for end to 'uncivil war'

Twitter adds Second Gentleman to official White House accounts

By Judah Ben-Hur
Twitter adds Second Gentleman to official White House accounts

Biden inauguration: A ceremony of many firsts

By Elaine Kirui
Biden inauguration: A ceremony of many firsts

US Capitol lockdown lifted, fire nearby contained

By Reuters
US Capitol lockdown lifted, fire nearby contained

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.