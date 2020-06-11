×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Indonesia uses undersea vehicle in hunt for air crash victims, 'black boxes'

By Reuters | January 12th 2021 at 08:41:57 GMT +0300

A National Transportation Safety Committee official (L) and a search and rescue agency member inspect debris during a rescue operation for Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182. [Reuters]

Indonesia has deployed a remotely operated underwater vehicle to help divers search for the remains of victims and recover the flight recorders from a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the sea three days ago soon after takeoff.

The Boeing 737-500 plane with 62 people on board plunged into the Java Sea Saturday afternoon, four minutes after taking off from Jakarta’s main airport.

Indonesian police made the first identification of a victim from the crash on Monday. Flight attendant Okky Bisma was identified by his fingerprints, said a police official.

“My super kind husband... Heaven is your place... Until we meet again darling,” Okky’s wife, who is also a flight attendant, wrote on her Instagram account.

The Boeing 737-500 jet was headed on a domestic flight to Pontianak on Borneo island, about 740 km (460 miles) from Jakarta, before it disappeared from radar screens.

Read More

It was the second major air crash in Indonesia since 189 passengers and crew were killed in 2018 when a Lion Air Boeing 737 MAX also plunged into the Java Sea soon after taking off. The jet that crashed on Saturday is a largely different design.

“Today we are focusing on finding the victims,” Yusuf Latif, a spokesman for search and rescue agency Basarnas, said on Tuesday.

Divers have narrowed down an area where they believe the flight recorders, known as black boxes, are believed to be but search efforts have been hindered by debris, officials said.

A remotely operated underwater vehicle has been deployed to help scour the seabed, while navy vessels with sonar search from the surface.

Once the flight data and cockpit voice recorders are found, Indonesia’s National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) expects to be able to read the information in three days.

With few immediate clues on what caused a catastrophic loss of control after take-off, investigators will rely heavily on the flight recorders to determine what went wrong.

The Sriwijaya Air plane was nearly 27 years old, much older than Boeing’s problem-plagued 737 MAX model. Older 737 models are widely flown and do not have the stall-prevention system implicated in the MAX safety crisis.

Related Topics
Boeing Black Box Air Crash
Share this story
Previous article
FBI warns of armed protests ahead of inauguration
Next article
How Trump’s pied pipers rallied a faithful mob to the Capitol

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Pandemic sends Emirates to half-year loss for first time over 30 years
Pandemic sends Emirates to half-year loss for first time over 30 years

LATEST STORIES

54-year-old Kayozushi Miura extends contract for one more season
54-year-old Kayozushi Miura extends contract for one more season

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his...

4 days ago

Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his term ends?
Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia e...

7 days ago

Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia election official to 'find' votes?
No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes

10 days ago

No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes
The meaning of Boxing Day

16 days ago

The meaning of Boxing Day

THE STANDARD INSIDER

How graft is turning Kenya into a graveyard for startups

How graft is turning Kenya into a graveyard for startups

Domnic Omondi 9 hours ago
Our political system should be cleaned up

Our political system should be cleaned up

Suleiman Shahbal 9 hours ago
For India, going to Mars is easier than tackling toilet woes

For India, going to Mars is easier than tackling toilet woes

Shyama V. Ramani 9 hours ago
Why Shoprite failed to crack the Kenyan market

Why Shoprite failed to crack the Kenyan market

XN Iraki 9 hours ago

More stories

FBI warns of armed protests ahead of inauguration

By Reuters
FBI warns of armed protests ahead of inauguration

Biden: Black Lives Matter protesters would've been 'treated differently' from Capitol 'thugs'

By Mirror
Biden: Black Lives Matter protesters would've been 'treated differently' from Capitol 'thugs'

Twitter, Facebook freeze Trump accounts

By Reuters
Twitter, Facebook freeze Trump accounts

Mayhem in Washington, curfew declared

By Reuters
Mayhem in Washington, curfew declared

Ambulances put on alert as Los Angeles hospitals swamped by Covid-19 patients

By Reuters
Ambulances put on alert as Los Angeles hospitals swamped by Covid-19 patients

WHO's Tedros 'very disappointed' China hasn't granted entry to coronavirus experts

By Reuters
WHO's Tedros 'very disappointed' China hasn't granted entry to coronavirus experts

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.