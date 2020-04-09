×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

WhatsApp users to lose access to accounts unless they agree to share data with Facebook

By Mirror | January 7th 2021 at 18:42:02 GMT +0300

A man poses with a smartphone in front of displayed Whatsapp logo in this illustration September 14, 2017. [Dado Ruvic, Reuters]

Popular messaging app WhatsApp is changing its privacy policy and users' will lose access to their accounts if they do not agree by February 8.

Facebook-owned WhatsApp, which boasts two billion active users, is sending users a pop-up asking them to agree to share data with Facebook.

However, the pop-up message makes it clear that agreeing to this is compulsory if people want to keep using the free app - and you will lose access to your account if you do not agree after February 8.

Many users have seen the pop-up message and clicked the 'agree' button without reading the terms in the small print.

Read More

Whatsapp message

One of the messages which have been appearing on Android phones and iPhones look slightly different depending on what device you have but both contain the same message

A WhatsApp spokesperson told the Mirror: "As we’ve previously talked about, we’re updating our terms of service and privacy policy as we work to make WhatsApp a great way to get answers or help from a business.

"Privacy policy and terms updates are common in the industry and we’re providing users with ample notice to review the changes."

WhatsApp is part of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg's social media empire, which also includes Instagram, and these changes are being made to help it integrate better with other services offered by the dominant force.

It is believed Zuckerberg is looking to take steps towards eventually integrating his three massive social media platforms into one.

WhatsApp users have been received pop-up messages over the past 24 hours.

They detail the changes and provide the user with the option of clicking on an 'agree' button or choosing the 'not now' button.

However, a closer look at the small print shows that February 8 is the cut-off point after which you will lose access to your account if you do not agree.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has opened up about how collects and handles users' data.

In a bid to become more transparent, it has published new sections on its website.

They include a section titled 'Transactions and Payments Data' and another detailing how it handles 'Location Information'.

The WhatsApp app logo is seen on a smartphone in this picture illustration taken September 15, 2017. [Dado Ruvic/Illustration, Reuters]

Another carries a section 'What information does WhatsApp share with the Facebook Companies?'.

It reads: "WhatsApp currently shares certain categories of information with Facebook Companies.

"The information we share with the other Facebook Companies. includes your account registration information (such as your phone number), transaction data, service-related information, information on how you interact with others (including businesses) when using our Services, mobile device information, your IP address, and may include other information identified in the Privacy Policy section entitled ‘Information We Collect’ or obtained upon notice to you or based on your consent."

Another addition to the new updates policy hints that users may from time to time receive marketing material about Facebook Companies.

WhatsApp is an 'encrypted' app.

It's 'end-to-end encryption' is supposed to ensure only you and the person you're communicating with can read or listen to what is sent, and nobody in between, not even WhatsApp, can read or listen to what you write.

 

 

Related Topics
Whatsapp Privacy Laws Data security Social media
Share this story
Previous article
Some Trump supporters expected in court, as police hunt for more who stormed US Capitol
Next article
Real Madrid striker Benzema to stand trial in sex tape case

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

How internet addiction is wrecking lives and families
How internet addiction is wrecking lives and families

LATEST STORIES

Real Madrid striker Benzema to stand trial in sex tape case
Real Madrid striker Benzema to stand trial in sex tape case

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia e...

2 days ago

Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia election official to 'find' votes?
No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes

6 days ago

No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes
The meaning of Boxing Day

12 days ago

The meaning of Boxing Day
Explainer: Can anything stop Trump from pardoning his family...

12 days ago

Explainer: Can anything stop Trump from pardoning his family or even himself?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Why owning a home will soon be cheaper

Why owning a home will soon be cheaper

Dominic Omondi 10 hours ago
Boy’s photo in torn sandals wins help for family, school

Boy’s photo in torn sandals wins help for family, school

Kevine Omollo 19 hours ago
Cytonn’s dream to build Sh21b tower in city shattered

Cytonn’s dream to build Sh21b tower in city shattered

Dominic Omondi 19 hours ago
Cancer has not dulled teacher’s keen spirit

Cancer has not dulled teacher’s keen spirit

Anne Atieno 19 hours ago

More stories

Twitter, Facebook freeze Trump accounts

By Reuters
Twitter, Facebook freeze Trump accounts

Mayhem in Washington, curfew declared

By Reuters
Mayhem in Washington, curfew declared

Ambulances put on alert as Los Angeles hospitals swamped by Covid-19 patients

By Reuters
Ambulances put on alert as Los Angeles hospitals swamped by Covid-19 patients

WHO's Tedros 'very disappointed' China hasn't granted entry to coronavirus experts

By Reuters
WHO's Tedros 'very disappointed' China hasn't granted entry to coronavirus experts

Jack Ma's disappearing act fuels speculation about billionaire's whereabouts

By Reuters
Jack Ma's disappearing act fuels speculation about billionaire's whereabouts

Donald Trump says 'they're not taking the White House', vows to continue fighting

By Mirror
Donald Trump says 'they're not taking the White House', vows to continue fighting
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.