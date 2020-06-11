×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ureport Fact Check The Standard Insider Kenya @ 50 Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ureport
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Cannabis industry aims to build on Thanksgiving rush

By Reuters | December 7th 2020 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Cannabis sales in the US hit record levels over the Thanksgiving weekend, prompting industry predictions the combination of Covid-19 anxiety and a trend towards legalisation has triggered a permanent uplift in demand.

After years of sluggish official sales, buying soared in early March and April when lockdowns began and consumers, fearing supply disruptions, stockpiled the drug.

Though many expected the initial surge to fade, monthly sales have kept hitting records.

One of the top cannabis data aggregator and research companies, Akerna, said sales on Green Wednesday, as the eve of Thanksgiving is known, climbed by 80 per cent above the daily average this year, hitting an all-time one-day record.

The company's calculations, based on data collected from its partner dispensaries in 19 US States and adjusted to project the full market, show total cannabis sales of around $238 million during the Thanksgiving weekend, nearly 14 per cent above last year.

Read More

By keeping people at home, limiting their entertainment options and adding to stress, the pandemic has helped to drive demand for cannabis for much of the year.

Even if Covid-19 vaccines can bring back a degree of normality, insiders and observers say 2020 is likely to mark a watershed for the cannabis industry, as for many other sectors.

"The shutdowns created a real 'come to Jesus' moment for a lot of stakeholders," Avis Bulbulyan, Chief Executive of cannabis consultancy Siva Enterprises, said. "Consumer acceptance went through the roof."

As a result, operators upgraded their plans and attracted mainstream investors that before showed little interest in the nascent industry.

Further legitimacy came from the decision of state regulators to designate cannabis retailers as "essential business" during lockdowns, and, in the US elections on November 3, initiatives to legalise recreational or medical marijuana, which five states put on the ballot, sailed through.

Thirty-five states allow medical marijuana use, some with restrictions, and 15 states, plus the District of Columbia, have legalised its recreational use.

Opposition persists, however, with some groups saying it causes addiction and that not enough research has been carried out to prove medical benefits.

The States of Idaho and Nebraska have bans in force. Activists in favour of cannabis are seeking a vote to try to overturn them in 2022 mid-term elections.

Stuart Titus, an early cannabis investor and CEO of Medical Marijuana Inc, says 2021 could be the year when cannabis becomes as readily available as alcohol and tobacco.

"Shortly in restaurants, consumers will have the choice of an alcoholic beverage or a cannabis-based beverage," he said.

Marijuana remains illegal under federal law, which has limited the industry's access to banking services and funding.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has promised to change that and decriminalising weed is part of the Democrats' platform.

Industry insiders acknowledge it may take years for any changes to make their way through the legislative process, but shifts in sentiment are moving more quickly.

A Gallup poll in November showed support for marijuana legalisation had reached 68 per cent support, the highest level yet and up from 66% last year.

A separate Gallup poll found 70 per cent of US adults consider smoking marijuana to be "morally acceptable," a five-point rise in a year.

Related Topics
Cannabis Thanksgiving weekend
Share this story
Previous article
118,000 teachers start CBC training
Next article
Celebrities’ clout chasing goes wild

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Israelis rejoice in weed from heaven
Israelis rejoice in weed from heaven

LATEST STORIES

Tottenham boss Mourinho reacts after 2-0 win over Arsenal
Tottenham boss Mourinho reacts after 2-0 win over Arsenal

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

20 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

25 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

28 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

28 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Sex parties: A cocktail of teen rebellion, adult seduction, foolishness and bang-bang

Sex parties: A cocktail of teen rebellion, adult seduction, foolishness and bang-bang
David Odongo 10 hours ago
The man leading the chase for Kenya’s elusive dream

The man leading the chase for Kenya’s elusive dream
Dominic Omondi 13 hours ago
Criminal rings bankrolling sex parties

Criminal rings bankrolling sex parties
Hudson Gumbihi 14 hours ago
Why laxity about Covid rules has her worried

Why laxity about Covid rules has her worried
Judith Mwobobia 15 hours ago

More stories

Japan retrieves space probe that may hold clues to origin of planets

By Reuters
Japan retrieves space probe that may hold clues to origin of planets

Biden plans scaled-back inauguration to avoid spreading coronavirus in crowds

By Reuters
Biden plans scaled-back inauguration to avoid spreading coronavirus in crowds

US decision to withdraw troops dismays some Somalis

By Reuters
US decision to withdraw troops dismays some Somalis

US House Democrats adopt mobile internet voting for leadership contests

By Reuters
US House Democrats adopt mobile internet voting for leadership contests

Two passenger jets grounded in India after being attacked by enormous swarm of bees

By Mirror
Two passenger jets grounded in India after being attacked by enormous swarm of bees

Cramped makeshift room where Diego Maradona spent his final days

By Mirror
Cramped makeshift room where Diego Maradona spent his final days
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.