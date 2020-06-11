×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ureport Fact Check The Standard Insider Kenya @ 50 Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ureport
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Biden and Harris forced to turn to well-wishers as Trump plays hard ball on transition

By Japheth Ogila | November 23rd 2020 at 10:04:02 GMT +0300

US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris celebrating their lead after November 4 election. [Courtesy]

A transition team of US President-elect Joe Biden and his deputy Kamala Harris has launched a fundraising drive to facilitate the transfer of power.

Citing the unwillingness of the incumbent Donald Trump to pass the power button, the group has re-examined its strategy to help Biden and Harris run the office from January 20, 2021. Mrs Harris decried Mr Trump’s refusal to concede as the stumbling block to the transition.

Read More

“Because Donald Trump refuses to concede the election, we have to fund the transition ourselves. Chip in whatever you can give to help fund the Biden-Harris transition,” she tweeted on Sunday, as she shared the link to the funds drive portal.

A persuasive and sorrowful message further beams from the portal as the team notes, “During these unusual times, your support is appreciated more than ever before. Your contribution to the Biden-Harris Transition will help us lay the foundation to lead a just and equitable recovery that builds an economy for the future. Thank you for your generosity and continued support as we prepare to build our nation back better.”

The team urges the well-wishers to chip in with Sh1500 to Sh500,000 donations to reinforce the transition plan.  

Republican sitting President Donald Trump has depicted unwillingness to change his stance that the election was rigged. On Sunday, Trump was handed a setback after a federal judge dismissed his suit against the electoral results in Pennsylvania. Reuters reported that Mathew Brann binned Trump’s suit on terming it as based on “strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations.”

Trump’s losing battle

That Biden has stretched 81,000 vote lead in Pennsylvania and topped by over 6 million majority vote complicates the math for Trump, who has also lost in Georgia, Michigan and Arizona recount.

Even though he holds firm and promises an appeal on the Pennsylvania case, legal minds in US spell doom on any further challenge by the incumbent.

“This should put the nail in the coffin on any further attempts by President Trump to use the federal courts to rewrite the outcome of the 2020 election,” said Kristen Clarke, the President of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, as she spoke to Reuters.

Even though Biden has been active assembling a team with whom he will take over power next year, he has not hidden his displeasure at how Trump administration has frustrated his efforts for the transition. In his speech in Wilmington, Delaware, Biden read into Trump’s gestures and criticised him for refusing to concede adding that he risked soiling his one-term legacy.

On November 9, the Washington Post reported that the head of General Services Administration (GSA) Emily Murphy, an appointee of Trump administration was refusing to facilitate the transition. The US constitution mandates the administrator of the GSA to do the paperwork and transmit millions to the team of the winning candidate, as well as providing them with office spaces in various agencies among other logistics.

“America’s national security and economic interests depend on the federal government signalling clearly and swiftly that the United States government will respect the will of the American people and engage in a smooth and peaceful transfer of power,” Biden’s transition spokesperson said in an email.

Frustrated transition

The GSA developed cold feet on the matter even as the Center for Presidential Transition urged the Trump administration in a letter to honour the call.

“We urge the Trump administration to immediately begin the post-election transition process and the Biden team to take full advantage of the resources available under the presidential transition act,” the body noted in a letter.

“This was a hard-fought campaign, but history is replete with examples of presidents who emerged from such campaigns to graciously assist their successors.”

The US Constitution stipulates in the Presidential Transition Act 2010 that the administrator must provide transition support to the president-elect.

The Act states: “In the case of an eligible candidate, the Administrator shall notify the candidate of the candidate’s right to receive the services and facilities described in paragraph (2) and shall provide with such notice a description of the nature and scope of each such service and facility...”

As per the dictates of the law, Joe Biden and Kamala would receive a financial boost of at least USD9.6 million (at least Sh960 million) to set up structures for running the government. Shalini Hicklin-Coorey notes in a blog post titled “The costs of presidential transition” that candidates are required by law to declare their privately raised finances to the government in advance.

If candidates plan to accept government support, they must disclose privately raised funds to the public, which are subject to a $5,000 (Sh540,000) per person limit.

 

Related Topics
US President Joe Biden Kamala Harris Transition
Share this story
Previous article
Liverpool’s Salah allowed to train after negative COVID-19 result
Next article
Bruno Fernandes’ penalty routine should be banned, claims Arsenal legend

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Twitter to hand @POTUS account to Biden on inauguration day
Twitter to hand @POTUS account to Biden on inauguration day

LATEST STORIES

County replaces asbestos roofs with iron sheets
County replaces asbestos roofs with iron sheets

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

6 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

12 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

14 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

14 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Coming soon: Use of saliva for Covid-19 testing

Coming soon: Use of saliva for Covid-19 testing
Killiad Sinide 2 hours ago
The toughest 9 months: I was pregnant with cancer

The toughest 9 months: I was pregnant with cancer
Jeckonia Otieno 11 hours ago
Woman disowns son’s wife and children in bitter property row

Woman disowns son’s wife and children in bitter property row
Daniel Chege 11 hours ago
Kenyans in US listed among top TB spreaders

Kenyans in US listed among top TB spreaders
Gatonye Gathura 11 hours ago

Read More

Trump campaign drops conspiracy-mongering member of legal team

America

Trump campaign drops conspiracy-mongering member of legal team

Trump campaign drops conspiracy-mongering member of legal team

Biden to announce first Cabinet picks on Tuesday as Trump legal efforts stall

America

Biden to announce first Cabinet picks on Tuesday as Trump legal efforts stall

Biden to announce first Cabinet picks on Tuesday as Trump legal efforts stall

Protesters burn Guatemalan Congress to demand president resign

America

Protesters burn Guatemalan Congress to demand president resign

Protesters burn Guatemalan Congress to demand president resign

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.