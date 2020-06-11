×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ureport Fact Check The Standard Insider Kenya @ 50 Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ureport
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong pleads guilty to illegal assembly

By Reuters | November 23rd 2020 at 08:08:16 GMT +0300

Pro-democracy activists Ivan Lam, Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow arrive at the West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts to face charges related to illegal assembly stemming from 2019, in Hong Kong, China November 23, 2020. [Tyrone Siu, Reuters]

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong on Monday pleaded guilty to charges of organising and taking part in an unauthorised assembly near the police headquarters during last year’s anti-government protests.

Wong, who was just 17 years old when he became the face of the 2014 student-led Umbrella Movement democracy protests, faces a maximum five-year jail term if convicted.

Before entering the courtroom, Wong said he would not be surprised if immediate detention followed.

“Perhaps the authorities wish me to stay in prison one term after another,” Wong said.

“But I am persuaded that, neither prison bars, nor election bans, nor any other arbitrary powers would stop us from activism. What we are doing now is to explain the value of freedom to the world.”

Wong was not a leading figure in last year’s pro-democracy and anti-China protests, but his continued activism has drawn the wrath of Beijing, which sees it as a “black hand” of foreign forces.

He disbanded his pro-democracy group Demonstrations in June, just hours after China’s parliament passed a sweeping national security law for Hong Kong, punishing anything Beijing considers as subversion, secession, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces, with up to life in prison.

His long-time activist colleague Agnes Chow has already pleaded guilty to charges related to the same June 2019 protest, while Ivan Lam, another former Demosisto colleague was also expected to plead guilty.

Wong also faces charges of participating in an unauthorised assembly in October 2019 and on June 4, 2020 over a vigil commemorating the crackdown on protesters in and around Beijing’s Tiananmen Square in 1989.

Earlier this year, Wong was disqualified along 11 other pro-democracy politicians and activists from running in a since-postponed election for the city’s legislature.

Wong spent five weeks in jail last year for contempt of court, before being released on June 16 when protests were already in full swing.

Wong’s and other activists’ repeated arrests have drawn criticism from Western governments who say China is not fulfilling its obligation to allow Hong Kong a high degree of autonomy, agreed with former colonial master Britain when the city returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

China denies the accusation and says Hong Kong is its internal affair.

Related Topics
Hong Kong Demonstrations Hong Kong Pro-democracy demonstrations Joshua Wong
Share this story
Previous article
Trump campaign drops conspiracy-mongering member of legal team
Next article
BBI factions are fighting to control Kenya’s soul

MOST READ

LATEST STORIES

BBI factions are fighting to control Kenya’s soul
BBI factions are fighting to control Kenya’s soul

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

6 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

12 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

14 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

14 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

The toughest 9 months: I was pregnant with cancer

The toughest 9 months: I was pregnant with cancer
Jeckonia Otieno 8 hours ago
Woman disowns son’s wife and children in bitter property row

Woman disowns son’s wife and children in bitter property row
Daniel Chege 8 hours ago
Kenyans in US listed among top TB spreaders

Kenyans in US listed among top TB spreaders
Gatonye Gathura 8 hours ago
Your future needs you to forget your ugly past

Your future needs you to forget your ugly past
Bishop David Muriithi 18 hours ago

Read More

Thai police fire water cannon, teargas at parliament protest

Asia

Thai police fire water cannon, teargas at parliament protest

Thai police fire water cannon, teargas at parliament protest

North Korea's Kim orders tightening of anti-virus measures amid global pandemic - KCNA

Asia

North Korea's Kim orders tightening of anti-virus measures amid global pandemic - KCNA

North Korea's Kim orders tightening of anti-virus measures amid global pandemic - KCNA

Jerry Rawlings, Ghana's unlikely democrat, dies at 73

Asia

Jerry Rawlings, Ghana's unlikely democrat, dies at 73

Jerry Rawlings, Ghana's unlikely democrat, dies at 73

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.