×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ureport Fact Check The Standard Insider Kenya @ 50 Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ureport
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Top US Coronavirus official issues Thanksgiving appeal as pandemic worsens

By Reuters | November 21st 2020 at 00:24:13 GMT +0300

A healthcare worker holds a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) informational pamphlet for a resident at a drive-thru testing location in Houston, Texas, US. [Reuters]

A leading U.S. health official on Friday appealed to Americans to avoid unnecessary travel and limit social gatherings during the Thanksgiving holiday, fearing a further acceleration of the coronavirus pandemic after one of the deadliest weeks in months.

Deborah Birx, the White House Coronavirus Task Force coordinator, said more than half the United States was a “red zone” where the virus is rampant, and Americans should limit gatherings on Thanksgiving Day, next Thursday, to immediate family members rather than targeting a maximum number of guests.

“This is faster, it is broader and what worries me - it could be longer,” Birx told CNN. “I think it’s on all of us right now to make sure it’s not longer.”

Read More

Covid 19 Time Series

 

The single-day death toll on Thursday surpassed 2,000 for the first time since late June, according to a Reuters tally of public health data. The seven-day rolling average of daily new COVID-19 cases reached more than 165,000 on Thursday.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has jumped nearly 50% in the past two weeks, with more than 80,000 people being treated for the disease in hospitals as of late Thursday, the most at any time during the pandemic.

In response, officials in more than 20 states have imposed restrictions to curtail the spread of the virus as hospitalizations climbed to record highs in 29 states in November, straining already exhausted medical staff.

In a positive sign, Pfizer Inc PFE.N said it would apply to U.S. health regulators for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine, the first such application and a major step toward providing protection against the virus. [L4N2I62KF]

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech SE 22UAy.DEBNTX.O this week reported final trial results that showed the vaccine was 95% effective in preventing COVID-19 with no major safety concerns.

If the data is solid, “we literally could be weeks away from the authorization of a 95% effective vaccine,” U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar said on CBS’s “This Morning.”

California’s governor on Thursday imposed some of the most stringent restrictions on the vast majority of the state’s population, with a curfew on social gatherings and other non-essential activities that will start on Saturday night and end on the morning of Dec. 21.

Similar restrictions took effect in Ohio this week, while Minnesota ordered a shutdown of restaurants, bars, fitness centers and entertainment venues from Friday until Dec. 18 at the earliest, as the state’s hospital intensive care units were stretched to capacity.

Emily Kandel, a recruiter and mother of three young children in Columbus, Ohio, said better than the governor’s curfew would be a shutdown of all non-essential indoor activities while schools remained open.

“I’m not optimistic that people will adhere to the numerous warnings,” Kandel, 44, said. “I hope they will, but I’m not overly optimistic. I think a lot of people think they are an exception, it’s not going to happen to them.”

In Illinois, where the number of COVID-19 tests coming back positive was at an alarmingly high 20% and new restrictions, including a ban on indoor dining, took effect on Friday, long lines appeared again at testing sites.

In Chicago’s metro area, Emily Randall had no luck finding an opening to get tested after she woke up with a throbbing headache on Thursday.

“It’s very frustrating because I’m trying to be a responsible citizen,” said the 43-year-old research analyst. “My head feels a lot better but I am still worried because I have read stories of people who got better and then, all of a sudden, got worse.”

Although COVID-19 restrictions have received more bipartisan support from state leaders in recent weeks, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, a Republican and close ally of President Donald Trump, refused to limit gatherings on Thanksgiving.

“In South Dakota, we won’t stop or discourage you from thanking God and spending time together this Thanksgiving,” Noem said in a statement on Friday.

With cases and deaths increasing steadily in most states, the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation updated its widely cited model.

It now projects 471,000 coronavirus deaths by March 1, up from fewer than 440,000 in its previous forecast.

Related Topics
Thanksgiving Coronavirus Social Gatherings
Share this story
Previous article
Court allows man to extract DNA from soldier's body
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

North Korea coronavirus patients ‘starve to death’ in quarantine centres
North Korea coronavirus patients ‘starve to death’ in quarantine centres

LATEST STORIES

Top US Coronavirus official issues Thanksgiving appeal as pandemic worsens
Top US Coronavirus official issues Thanksgiving appeal as pandemic worsens

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

4 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

9 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

12 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

12 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Life slowly returning to normal in Old Town

Life slowly returning to normal in Old Town
Patrick Beja 1 hour ago
Fashion, documents to language: Why Kenya is facing an identity crisis

Fashion, documents to language: Why Kenya is facing an identity crisis
Amos Kareithi 1 hour ago
The long political and controversial journey of Kipande and now Huduma Namba card

The long political and controversial journey of Kipande and now Huduma Namba card
Amos Kareithi 1 hour ago
The man who has cheated death three times in L.Victoria

The man who has cheated death three times in L.Victoria
Harold Odhiambo 11 hours ago

Read More

South Korea warns of return to tough Covid-19 measures to fight third wave

World

South Korea warns of return to tough Covid-19 measures to fight third wave

South Korea warns of return to tough Covid-19 measures to fight third wave

North Korea coronavirus patients ‘starve to death’ in quarantine centres

World

North Korea coronavirus patients ‘starve to death’ in quarantine centres

North Korea coronavirus patients ‘starve to death’ in quarantine centres

US Covid-19 deaths top 250,000 as New York City schools halt in-person classes

World

US Covid-19 deaths top 250,000 as New York City schools halt in-person classes

US Covid-19 deaths top 250,000 as New York City schools halt in-person classes

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.