×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts Kenya @ 50 E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Podcasts
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

US medical leaders rebuke Trump, urge Covid-19 cooperation with Biden team

By Reuters | November 18th 2020 at 12:25:47 GMT +0300

US President Donald Trump

The U.S. medical establishment on Tuesday urged President Donald Trump to share critical COVID-19 data with President-elect Joe Biden’s team to avoid needless, deadly lags in tackling a raging pandemic that is threatening to overwhelm hospitals nationwide.

The extraordinary rebuke, weighing in on the White House post-election transition fray, came in an open letter from three leading healthcare organizations as state and local governments scrambled to fight the virus in the absence of a coordinated national strategy.

“Real-time data and information on the supply of therapeutics, testing supplies, personal protective equipment, ventilators, hospital bed capacity and workforce availability to plan for further deployment of the nation’s assets need to be shared to save countless lives,” said the letter, signed by heads of the American Medical Association, the American Nurses Association and the American Hospitals Association.

Read More

Covid 19 Time Series

 

The letter was published a day after Biden, the victor in the tumultuous Nov. 3 election that Trump has refused to concede, warned “more people may die” if the incumbent president keeps blocking a smooth succession to the next administration in January.

Dr. Vivek Murthy, co-chair of Biden’s COVID-19 taskforce, said Tuesday he and other medical advisers had been unable to discuss the pandemic with current administration officials, an obstacle that could compromise the U.S. response to the virus.

The soaring rate of new cases this fall has stricken even rural areas that had dodged the worst of the pandemic over the summer. Government officials in at least 17 states representing both ends of America’s political divide have issued sweeping new public health mandates this month. These range from stricter limits on social gatherings and non-essential businesses to new requirements for wearing masks in public places.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease specialist, said the country would be better served by a “uniform approach” to fighting the pandemic.

“We need some fundamental public health measures that everyone should be adhering to, not a disjointed, ‘One state says one thing, another state says another thing,’” Fauci said in a New York Times interview.

Health experts say greater social mixing and indoor gatherings during the holiday season, combined with colder weather, will accelerate the COVID-19 surge that has sent infections and hospitalizations to record levels in recent weeks.

The United States crossed 11 million total infections on Sunday, just eight days after reaching the 10 million mark. The Midwest remains the hardest-hit U.S. region during the latest wave of infections, reporting almost half-million cases in the week ending on Monday.

The number of coronavirus patients hospitalized in the United States climbed to a record of 73,140 on Monday, and hospitalizations have increased over 46% in past 14 days, according to a Reuters tally.

Several state officials also have urged citizens to exercise caution around the Thanksgiving holiday and not travel or socialize with extended family for the traditional indoor feast.

Related Topics
Donald Trump Joe Biden Covid-19
Share this story
Previous article
Congo declares end of Ebola outbreak that killed 55
Next article
KBL revises upwards Sorghum, Barley uptake

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Kenya’s Sh105b IMF loan among highest
Kenya’s Sh105b IMF loan among highest

LATEST STORIES

Kenya among top 5 nations with most techies in Africa
Kenya among top 5 nations with most techies in Africa

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

1 day ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

7 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

9 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

9 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

It’s your late dad to declare he was duped, man told

It’s your late dad to declare he was duped, man told
Kamau Muthoni 1 hour ago
I couldn’t get funding, but I still built a multinational 

I couldn’t get funding, but I still built a multinational 
Peter Muiruri 1 hour ago
Defilement case big hurdle for steeplechase star

Defilement case big hurdle for steeplechase star
Stephen Rutto 1 hour ago
Why your business loan application was rejected

Why your business loan application was rejected
Winnie Makena 3 hours ago

Read More

Twitter launches disappearing 'fleets' worldwide

World

Twitter launches disappearing 'fleets' worldwide

Twitter launches disappearing 'fleets' worldwide

'SpaceX, this is Resilience': Four astronauts begin six-month stay on space station

World

'SpaceX, this is Resilience': Four astronauts begin six-month stay on space station

'SpaceX, this is Resilience': Four astronauts begin six-month stay on space station

Escape from massacre: Ethiopians recall Tigray conflict horror

World

Escape from massacre: Ethiopians recall Tigray conflict horror

Escape from massacre: Ethiopians recall Tigray conflict horror

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.