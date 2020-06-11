×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts Kenya @ 50 E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Podcasts
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

'The soldiers kept shooting': witnesses testify in Lagos protest probe

By Reuters | November 15th 2020 at 12:47:14 GMT +0300

The counsel for the Nigerian Army, Akinlolu Kehinde, speaks to Brigadier General Ahmed Taiwo, commander of the 81 Division of the army in Lagos, during a judicial panel investigating police brutality and the shooting of protesters in Lagos, Nigeria November 14, 2020. [Nneka Chile, Reuters]

Nigerian soldiers shot dead peaceful protesters at a demonstration in Lagos last month, trucking away the bodies, said written witness testimonies submitted to a judicial panel on Saturday but contradicted by an army general.

“The soldiers kept shooting at random, and I saw people falling to the ground, injured or lifeless,” said Dabiraoluwa Ayuku in her testimony.

Her account was one of three seen by Reuters, and submitted to the Lagos panel investigating allegations that the army and police opened fire on and killed people protesting at the city’s Lekki Toll Gate against police brutality.

Read More

The protests, the worst since the country’s return to civilian rule in 1999, climaxed in that incident on Oct. 20, when rights group Amnesty International said soldiers and police killed at least 12 protesters in two districts.

Both the army and police have denied killing demonstrators.

In testimony to the panel on Saturday, Brigadier General Ahmed Taiwo, who heads the army’s 81st Division in Lagos, said soldiers fired blank rounds only, into the air, to disperse protesters.

When shown a photo by Reuters which he used as a testimony to prove the army fired only blanks, he said two bullets among the 11 shown were live rounds, one spent and one unspent. He said they were not the army’s, but perhaps from the police.

“If we fired live rounds into that crowd, the casualties will have been too much,” Taiwo said. “So we made that judgement, and decided to use blank ammunition.”

Police did not respond to calls seeking comment.

Two of the civilian panel witness said some troops fired into the air, but all three said other soldiers shot peaceful protesters, injuring or killing them.

“I remember a particular soldier that kept dancing while he shot,” said Ayuku.

Soldiers removed some protesters’ corpses in vans, said two witnesses, one adding that the troops took away bullet casings.

Later that night, police arrived and opened fire on protesters, two witnesses said. One said they saw police shoot dead two men.

Ayuku said she returned the next morning to find blood stains and casings on the floor, while vultures hovered overhead.

Related Topics
Nigeria protests ENDSARS protest Human rights demonstrations
Share this story
Previous article
Over 18 families displaced by floods in Suba South
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

LATEST STORIES

'The soldiers kept shooting': witnesses testify in Lagos protest probe
'The soldiers kept shooting': witnesses testify in Lagos protest probe

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

4 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

6 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

6 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers
Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes

7 days ago

Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Saint or sinner: Rawlings’ key role in Ghana’s growth

Saint or sinner: Rawlings’ key role in Ghana’s growth

Jeffrey Haynes 13 hours ago
Boda boda invasion puts on notice Lamu’s rich heritage

Boda boda invasion puts on notice Lamu’s rich heritage
Joackim Bwana 13 hours ago
Escaping early marriage lit a fire in me

Escaping early marriage lit a fire in me
Jacqueline Mahugu 13 hours ago
How to invest in yourself

How to invest in yourself
Pauline Muindi 13 hours ago

Read More

Forces from Ethiopia's Tigray region bombed Eritrean capital, Tigray leader says

Africa

Forces from Ethiopia's Tigray region bombed Eritrean capital, Tigray leader says

Forces from Ethiopia's Tigray region bombed Eritrean capital, Tigray leader says

Ethiopians fleeing to Sudan describe airstrikes and machete killings in Tigray

Africa

Ethiopians fleeing to Sudan describe airstrikes and machete killings in Tigray

Ethiopians fleeing to Sudan describe airstrikes and machete killings in Tigray

Rockets from Ethiopia's Tigray region hit Eritrea capital: diplomats

Africa

Rockets from Ethiopia's Tigray region hit Eritrea capital: diplomats

Rockets from Ethiopia's Tigray region hit Eritrea capital: diplomats

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.