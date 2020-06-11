×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sodoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sodoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Tensions high as Ivory Coast president seeks third term

By AFP | October 31st 2020 at 10:44:11 GMT +0300

Opponents say Ivory Coast incumbent president Alassane Ouattara's (C) bid for a third term is illegal.

Ivory Coast votes in a tense election on Saturday after an opposition boycott and clashes over President Alassane Ouattara's contested attempt to secure a third term.

At least 30 people have been killed in pre-election violence, evoking memories of a 2010-2011 crisis that turned Abidjan into a battleground and left 3,000 dead.

A former IMF official in power since 2010, Ouattara is facing off with veteran opposition leader Henri Konan Bedie in a feud that has marked Ivorian politics for decades.

Read More

The vote in French-speaking West Africa's economic powerhouse is also a crunch test in a region where Nigeria faces widespread social protests, Mali is emerging from a coup and jihadist violence is challenging the Sahel.

Polling stations open at 8am (0700 GMT).

Ouattara, 78, was supposed to step aside after his second term to make way for a younger generation, but the sudden death of his chosen successor forced a change in plan.

The Ivorian leader says a constitutional court ruling approved his third term, allowing him to bypass two-term presidential limits after a 2016 legal reform. 

His supporters expect a win, touting his record in bringing infrastructure projects, economic growth and stability to the world's top cocoa producer after a decade of instability.

"Since he came to power, there has only been peace in Ivory Coast," said Ouattara supporter Awa Coulibaly at an Abidjan election rally. "We want him to get a first round knock-out win."

But Bedie and opposition leaders say a third mandate is unconstitutional. They accuse the electoral commission and the constitutional court of favouring the government, making a fair and transparent vote impossible.

Appeal for calm 

The UN has urged calm, but the opposition called for a campaign of civil disobedience to stop the vote, stoking fears of more violence in opposition strongholds.

More than 35,000 police and security force officials have been mobilised to secure the election.

"The question is what will the opposition do after November 1?" said Sylvain N'Guessan, director and political analyst at Abidjan Strategies institute.

Weeks before the election saw sporadic clashes in the south of the country, mainly between local ethnic groups close to the opposition and Diaolu communities from the north who are seen as loyal to the president.

The country's political feuds are often closely tied up with its leader's ethnic identities and regional loyalties.

Police fired tear gas on Friday in the political capital Yamoussoukro to break up fighting between Diaolu youth and opposition-aligned Baoule communities, said local residents.

During its crisis a decade ago, Ivory Coast was emerging from a civil war and the country was split in two, the north held by rebels and the south by forces of then president Laurent Gbagbo.

Ouattara won a long-postponed election in 2010 though Gbagbo refused to accept defeat. After battles in Abidjan, French forces intervened to help Ouattara loyalists oust the former president.

When the outcome of Saturday's elections will be unveiled is unclear. Under the constitution, the electoral commission has five days in which to announce the results.

Related Topics
president Alassane Ouattara pre-election violence Ivory Coast votes
Share this story
Previous article
Magufuli wins re-election in Tanzania, says electoral commission
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Ivory Coast ruling party says it has asked president to run again
Ivory Coast ruling party says it has asked president to run again

LATEST STORIES

American dream put on hold as virus forces Kenyans to wait
American dream put on hold as virus forces Kenyans to wait

CHECKPOINT

Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers

3 days ago

Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers
Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?

11 days ago

Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?
Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircraft in seconds

13 days ago

Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircraft in seconds
Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

23 days ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Understanding your menstrual cycle can be key to achieving exercise goals

Understanding your menstrual cycle can be key to achieving exercise goals
The Conversation 1 hour ago
Beware of con men using your car details to get bank loans

Beware of con men using your car details to get bank loans
Pkemoi Ng'enoh 2 hours ago
Nowhere to hide for shadowy company owners

Nowhere to hide for shadowy company owners
Wainaina Wambu 11 hours ago
Why I won't be marrying my best friend

Why I won't be marrying my best friend
Beryl Wanga Itindi 11 hours ago

Read More

Zimbabweans turn to sex work amid economic crisis and Coronavirus

World

Zimbabweans turn to sex work amid economic crisis and Coronavirus

Zimbabweans turn to sex work amid economic crisis and Coronavirus

Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala proposed as WTO chief, US opposed

World

Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala proposed as WTO chief, US opposed

Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala proposed as WTO chief, US opposed

Covid-19: China tests entire city for the second time this month

World

Covid-19: China tests entire city for the second time this month

Covid-19: China tests entire city for the second time this month

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.